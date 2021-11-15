On vaccine mandates:
“Anyone who believes a U.S. president can unilaterally impose a medical treatment on all Americans as a condition of employment is constitutionally illiterate and morally bankrupt. ‘Lesko Brandon’ doesn’t want to ‘force’ you to take the vaccine. He will just take away everything until you do. Truck drivers, nurses, EMTs, retail clerks and everyone else who worked through the pandemic were once lauded as heroes. They put themselves in harm’s way to feed and deliver to and take care of the unhealthy people who were the vast majority of the victims of the China Flu. Now these heroes are the pariahs of this crazy leftist administration to make us obey them.”
On the Biden administration:
“Both Biden and Harris are zombies. They have no idea how to run this beautiful country. I thought they were Laurel and Hardy. Now that I think about it, Laurel and Hardy would do a much better job than those two clowns running the country. This is no joke, this is no joke, as Biden would say all the time. Well, he’s the joke. I wish he would go back into the basement and someone would lock the door on his. How they vote him into office I’ll never understand. Well, the world and the country understands now. God bless America.”
On school tax breaks
for veterans:
“Local veterans should know that about eight years ago our elected officials in Albany passed a bill to allow all school districts to exempt portions of the school taxes for veterans just like we get for property taxes. They left that up to the school districts if they wanted to allow the benefit. There are some local districts that do allow the benefit, but not Oneonta. Veterans need to attend school board meetings and press them for this rightfully deserved benefit. Good luck.”
On cellphone coverage:
“Why do our local elected leaders get excited for getting internet service but not having more cell service? I guess if someone has to make an emergency call to an EMS squad or a local police department, many times they won’t be able to thanks to our local senators and members of the Assembly who don’t care about the health or safety of their constituents. I pray nothing happens to their (the senators and members of the Assembly) families if they’re stuck in a place where there isn’t cell service.”
On President Trump:
“The twice impeached, disgraced ex-president Trump and his evil cronies should all be tried for treason for crimes committed against the United State of America! Trump is a monster! Living in a democracy doesn’t include a want-to-be king in power. One man, Trump, and his pals have done so much damage to our democracy, it will take decades to mend. I can’t believe how much hate and cruelty they have spread across this great nation. Makes me want to never leave my house. I’m so sad. To all you Trump-lovers, ‘me the people’ ex-president doesn’t give a rats behind about you. Do you really think that man will welcome you to Mar-a-Lago? Hang out, play some golf, enjoy the buffet? Not a chance unless you are a millionaire! Just keep sending him money. He just pockets it and really enjoys life in Florida.”
