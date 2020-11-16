On Sound Offs:
“Regarding the Oct. 27 Sound Off about Charlotte Valley schools requiring in-person attendance, I agree that the first responsibility of all adults involved in running our schools is to the children of the district. That’s why I was pleased to learn that at the emergency Oct. 22 meeting of the board, Superintendent James Harter did say that if parents are seeking individual accommodations to keep their children on remote learning, they can call him to do so. It’s unfortunate parents were put in an uncomfortable position to begin with, but this is at least a step in the right direction. We have to keep holding school officials accountable, though, for the sake of all kids.”
“‘Are you kidding me?’ the guy asked. What does HE know about it? Or is this actually a woman— perhaps another black woman with a black son who has not experienced racism and the disgusting ‘N’ word in Oneonta, a college town, of all places. If you with a truck, a flag and guns are white, mister, you have no clue, no idea, and not much in the empathy category area. #PartOfProblem/NotPartOfSolution.
On the 2020 Election:
“Hooray for democracy. Truth and goodness prevail.”
“I’m finally feeling better now, recovering from a bad bout of the DonCon flu.”
On the Jets:
“Let’s stop talking about politics! Let’s talk sports! The New York Jets are having the worst season in football history! Awful! The solution: Bring back Broadway Joe Nameth! The guy was a superstar in his day! He needs the money! It’s so sad watching him peddling medical health care hot line commercials for senior citizens daily on television. Give the guy another shot. I guarantee he won’t take a knee! I also guarantee his dentures won’t fall off as he throws the winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl!”
On the COVID outbreak
at SUNY Oneonta:
“The blame for the virus outbreak at the start of the college year should be laid at the feet of our county representatives. They never addressed the problem of having students return to college without testing. St. Lawrence County did and has relatively few cases from returning students because they had to return with a negative test. The State University system is to blame as well, but not as much as our representatives who let townspeople and store owners down.”
On QAnon:
“I don’t like this QAnon and hope that soon QBgon.”
On Robert Cairns’
Nov. 14 and 15 column:
Re: Robert Cairns’ commentary ‘It’ll be nice to watch a new show” in the weekend edition: This was the proverbial ‘straw that broke the camel’s back.’ For some time now I have been contemplating whether to continue our subscription to The Daily Star. Mr. Cairns’ comments in the referenced column were neither necessary nor helpful. He did nothing to further the cause of unity and civility among our community members and your readership. I will be canceling my subscription today.”
On Donald Trump’s future:
“Trump should graciously concede, retire to Mar-a-Lago, golf, write his opus, ‘The Oranges of Covfefe’ and rest on his morals.”
