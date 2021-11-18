On President Biden:
“The most honest and transparent thing Biden has done in office is pass loud gas in front of British royalty at the UN Climate Change Conference. Are you going to outlaw Joe along with the bovines that pass gas, too? Too bad he didn’t do it in front of one of the windmills that the global warming freaks love. That would be the only useful thing he’s done his whole presidency!”
On a difference a year makes:
“One year ago, President Trump had Arab peace deals, Iran boxed in, Afghanistan quiet, China in check, USA respected, Southern border controlled, abundant cheap gas, low inflation, supply chain secured, low unemployment, and the USA was the No. 1 producer of oil and gas in the world. Now? Not so much. It’s getting harder and harder for the media to hide Biden’s failures, confusion and lies. Even radical Dems are abandoning him and Kamala.”
On treatment of veterans:
“Being a son, nephew, cousin, grandson, great-grandson, and great-great-grandson of military veterans, it sickens me to no end to see our elected officials in Albany and Washington have a photo op with veterans claiming that ‘they care for our veterans’ but don’t do anything to help veterans, whether it’s addressing/acting upon the homelessness of veterans, getting better health care for veterans, getting taxes lowered for veterans to make it financially easier, or any diplomatic solution. Shame on our state and federal elected officials! Vote out these jokers!”
On COVID vaccinations:
“Gibraltar, the most vaccinated region on Earth (100% fully vaccinated, 40% got boosters) has now canceled Christmas due to an ‘exponential’ rise in COVID cases. Are we now allowed to even ask if the vaccines failed to end the pandemic? And maybe even extended it by lowering herd immunity? Science!”
On drug overdoses:
“Thank Democrats for the drastic increase in overdose deaths from opioids. Maybe they should rethink their position on law enforcement. So far taking the side of criminals has been a disaster for everyone. I find it amazing that Democrats feel so compelled to take a stand for the very small population of thugs and ignore the supermajority of law abiding, good citizens. Repealing laws and placing handcuffs on cops and prosecutors is not the answer for public safety.”
On the Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival:
“Hopefully the newly elected town supervisor of Maryland will have the Fireman’s Carnival in this upcoming year.”
On Sen. Oberacker:
“When our local senator or a member of his staff claims he is bipartisan, take a look on his Facebook page: mostly rhetoric/anti-Democratic Party remarks and he co-sponsors bills with a member of his own party. If that isn’t the case of being partisan with working with only members of your own party, I don’t know what else is.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
