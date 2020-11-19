On Kirby Olson’s Nov. 14-15 column:
“I am a feminist (which means, by the way, I could be a man or a woman!). I will quote a statement I have seen elsewhere (I also happen to have it on a bumper sticker): ‘Feminism is the radical notion that women are people’! A pretty simple concept with which many people appear to have a hard time.”
“Really, Dr. Olson? While this opinion piece contains some facts, it is loaded with presumptions, projections and false dichotomies: The two great forces in the world are love and resentment — implying that conservatives are full of love and liberals are full of resentment, that liberals can’t love and conservatives can’t be resentful (hateful)?; Religion is equivalent with love?; Women didn’t resent men before Simone de Beauvoir wrote her books? (Ms. de Beauvoir was a communist so all feminists are communists?); The left is responsible for racial resentment and the Nazi concentration camps? Are you kidding? Do you not teach logic and reasoning in your philosophy classes, Dr. Olson?”
On COVID:
“On the news: A billboard in Nebraska proclaims: ‘Masks aren’t about the virus. They’re about control.’ Another sign of stupidity.”
On the Second Amendment sanctuary petition:
“I don’t get it. A gun is for self-defense? In upstate New York? And Brockway compares gun deaths to drugs, drinks, doctors and cars? Add them all together for the purpose of self-defense or add them all together for the intent of offense? Nothing is more assured to achieve its aim than a small, easily hand-held, deadly weapon, whether shooting skeet, squirrels, deer or people. No one is threatening the Second Amendment, we’re talking AK-47s. Reasonable legislation so that on any given day, a mad person doesn’t walk into an Oneonta temple and spray the congregation with a hidden or openly carried cute little constitutional contraption. Get real and stop exaggerating with your theories and analogies that try to compare bullets with anything else because there is no comparison.”
On the pandemic:
“Daily life during the pandemic. It stinks. Repeat.”
On the Oneonta Soccer Club:
“First, it’s always great to see Oneonta futbol players doing well. That said, if the schools decided it was not safe for them to go out of town to play and mix with players from all over the region, why should it be safe for them to form teams with players from other towns and travel out of town to play and mix with players from all over the region? Had the schools played, they would have been taking the same precautions (screening, temperature scans) that OSC is doing. Further, they’re going to Broome County for all their games, currently one of the state’s hotspots. And recent research shows that screening questions and temperature checks miss lots of infected people, especially the young, who are often asymptomatic spreaders. I’m sure these folks are well-meaning, but this is not helpful.”
