On speaking about the Schenevus-Worcester vote:
“In the Schenevus Central School District and in the Worcester Central School District, you have all of the residents speaking publicly about the merger, which includes local governments ranging from the school and town boards as well as administrators. There’s a voice that hasn’t been public, whether seen or heard, on the matter: Senator Oberacker. If his chief of staff has been vocal on the matter publicly, why can’t the senator be? If our senator can call state officials in Albany and speak to them to look into the situation with his high school, then he should be able to be vocal about it to the people in his former county board district.”
On the Schenevus-Worcester vote:
“I am writing in regards to the upcoming merger vote. There are many things that have been hidden from us taxpayers. Ask yourself why this was done. Why is the school suddenly increasing its department budgets? We currently have $2 million in our general fund. Why annex with Worcester? If we annex we lose everything. Read the definition of annex. This is not a merger where both identities will remain. Worcester will take us over and have total control, people. Open your eyes before it is too late! Do your research! Save our school and our community! Vote No to the annexation on Dec. 1.”
“Why would The Daily Star print two articles with the word ‘merger’ for Schenevus/Worcester vote on the horizon? It is not a merger vote, it is an annexation, meaning Worcester will have total control. You are not voting for a merger! Both superintendents will have a financial gain if the vote is yes. Fact: Schenevus superintendent’s contract was approved by the previous board members for salary continuation for the next three years even if her job is eliminated. The superintendents voices should be neutral and state the true facts not impose their views. Schenevus voters please review all the facts. It is clearly a ‘no’ vote. A ‘yes’ vote will destroy our school and community and will only be a gain for Worcester.”
On a letter to the editor:
“Nancy Kelly says an ‘absolute Dem majority will make our country better.’ Her emotional gibberish exposes her fragility. Dems ruling has meant a sharp increase in gas prices this year, the highest inflation in forever, people dropping out of the workforce at unprecedented rates, the Afghanistan debacle, the resurgence of COVID under Biden, the Antifa riots, the DOJ tracking parents under the guise of homeland security, the FBI raiding journalists homes, schools teaching innocent kids that they are racists, billionaire dark money donated to Democrats, and more! Please respond Nancy and tell me how fascist Dems will not repeat what happened in communist China, Vietnam and Russia. Scratch a leftist and you’ll find an authoritarian waiting to come out who wants to rule my life. Conservatives deal in facts not emotions, Nancy, and just want to be left alone.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
