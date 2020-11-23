On domestic violence against men:
“I’m writing this letter for all males who have been a victim of domestic violence. It happens. I’ve been in a horrible relationship for eight long years and was physically abused, my identity was stolen and I arrested many times. I even did jail time, which she admitted and told the judge she lied. I just finally had all charges dropped after my name was in the paper many times as a woman-beater, but it was proven that I was the victim. The charges cost me thousands of dollars and many days in Otsego County jail for crimes I didn’t do, so I encourage all men to stick up for yourselves. Don’t lose your dignity. It does happen with females beating males, but the public doesn’t believe. Live one day at a time.”
On the SUNY Oneonta reopening plan:
“The 25% of students who took the highly flawed survey, which simply asked their ‘preferences’ should not speak for 6,000 students, 1,000 employees, and 10,000 residents. We all prefer to be back on campus and out in the community, but that does not make it the ‘right’ thing to do.”
On several issues:
“National press reports claim President Trump garnered somewhere around 74 million votes. Recently, two major pharmaceutical companies claim they are ready for approval of COVID-19 vaccines. The two companies state that combined, they will have nearly 70 million vaccines ready by mid-December. Therefore, I suggest all Trump voters should have first option for a vaccine. Our governor and our presumed new vice president, among other Democrats, state that they do not trust Mr. Trump’s vaccine, so let them move to the back of the line. By the way, as I write this, Anthony Brindisi has not conceded his election to Claudia Tenney. Where is the outrage? Like other readers, I, too, am incensed with Robert Cairns’ column in the Nov. 14-15 edition. Where is the tolerance and acceptance of others’ opinions in his paper?”
On the Town of Maryland:
“It amazes me how the town supervisor for Maryland isn’t present for the town budget for 2021 to be passed unanimously and doesn’t let the people know when the public hearing is and the official passing of the budget. His social distancing ‘approach’ stinks to where the meeting is located: the small town hall. Here’s a friendly suggestion to him: have it at the VFW building where there is plenty of room for the people to have social distancing. It shouldn’t take a Pace Law or Hartwick College graduate to give the sage advice to maintain social distancing properly. Let’s elect Hamill as town supervisor. He actually cares about the people and town of Maryland.”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“Quoting Andrew Cuomo in the Thursday, Nov. 19, edition headline article regarding sheriffs’ refusal to enforce 10-person limit on Thanksgiving: ‘You have to enforce the law or don’t call yourself a law enforcement official.’ Hypothetically speaking, if my wife and I invite ten undocumented immigrants to Thanksgiving dinner, and the sheriff knocks on my door, do we go to jail for violating the coronavirus mandate, or for having illegal aliens in our house?”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
