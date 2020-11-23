Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.