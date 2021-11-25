On the Schenevus-Worcester vote:
“In regards to the people who are against the merger, you have said that you have the ‘facts’ of why this won’t work or that it’s not feasible. Then dare I ask this question: where is your plan if the school and school district capitulate? You sound off about being anti-merger based on ‘facts’ but you don’t provide any information or ‘facts’ to back up your claim on why a merger won’t work. By the way: an annexation merger is an actual type of merger.”
“Vote yes on Dec. 1! Stop throwing the fact that the superintendent gets her contract paid out. She’s entitled to her contract. That’s how it works! Who else would’ve come into this mess she was blindsided by? This community really needs to do better for our children. Do right by the kids of today and the kids of the future and vote yes!”
“Why after paying thousands of dollars for a detailed study, it failed to mention if this passes what will happen to the property value in Schenevus School District? Who with a family will move to a town without a local school? Worcester does not have to honor what was printed in the study, so will it? Why did Worcester say no to a true joint consolidation then move toward annexation? The Schenevus superintendent was able to acquire three more years on her contract to total approximately a half-million dollars, so if this vote passes, Schenevus taxpayers are responsible for paying that. With these questions and reading of the facts presented to the public, I will be voting no. In my opinion, both schools need to keep their present status. Too many variables for me to vote yes.”
On Kyle Rittenhouse:
“Kyle Rittenhouse took it upon himself to travel to another town, uninvited, with an assault weapon and kill two people, one unarmed and another wielding a skateboard. But he acted in self-defense? What is a 17-year-old doing with a deadly weapon when he is not old enough to vote or join the military? How does a skateboard equate to an AK-15 assault weapon as a danger? This was the first protest for both victims. They had nothing to do with the behavior that Rittenhouse, a vigilante, took upon himself to correct. Protesters went to the police asking for help because Rittenhouse was threatening people; the police did nothing and they encouraged him. So, the two who died should be remembered as heroically trying to stop a dangerous person who lacked the maturity to be in a position to potentially kill so many people.”
On Victor Gelfuso’s column:
“Interesting take. The country’s ‘founding document’ is the constitution. the Declaration of Independence, by contrast, severed ties to England. But how that new nation would govern its citizens was a big question. Also, a little odd to say our ‘founding document’ was perfect when our first national act was to change it, about two years later, with the first 10 amendments commonly called the Bill of Rights.”
