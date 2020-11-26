On wearing masks:
“In response to the woman in Pennsylvania quoted in the Nov. 25 Daily Star proclaiming she would not wear a mask because no one would tell her what to do in her own home, here’s an idea: Please sign a sworn statement that if you do get sick with COVID-19, you will (1) not call an ambulance (yes, I am an EMT first responder), and (2) you will not go to a hospital, but instead be sick and either recover or die in your own precious home. People who make risky decisions do not deserve to use our precious health care resources and put health care workers at risk.”
On television:
“As a senior citizen, locked down because of the COVID-19 virus, I rely on television for my entertainment. I have many choices tonight! ‘Doctor Pimple Popper marathon,’ ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life,’ ‘Hoarders,’ ‘Cocaine Wars,’ ‘Sex Sent Me to the ER,’ ‘Naked and Afraid, Drugs Inc.,’ ‘Cupcake Wars,’ ‘Moonshiners,’ ‘Pregnant at 16,’ ‘My 600 pound Life’ and ‘Bar Rescue’! Please bring back ‘Lawrence Welk,’ ‘Carol Burnett Show,’ ‘Benny Hill,’ ‘Happy Days,’ ‘Don Kirschner’s Rock Concert,’ ‘Mayberry RFD,’ Twilight Zone’ and ‘Star Trek’! In these tough times, we would all be in a better frame of mind by watching antique television shows!”
On Kirby Olson’s column:
“Kirby Olson’s tales are blasphemous. Trump and Pence are the least religious scoundrels of all. I find it worrisome that this peculiar bird is a teacher.”
On Rick Brockway:
“I used to enjoy Rick Brockway’s woodsy columns, but since he came out of the woods in a county position to recommend Second Amendment sanctuary statutes, I have had no appetite to read what he has to say.”
On The Daily Star:
“I, for one, am thankful for the brains behind The Daily Star. I am actually comforted by their intelligence. On the same day that a reader canceled their subscription because of Mr. Cairns’ column, I had a letter in the mail to him to thank him. I appreciate a sharp eye and an astute perception that enables the writer to tell it like it is, unlike some others we’re familiar with here and there. So if you can’t take the heat, stay out of the kitchen. Some people just can’t handle the truth. Thank you, Daily Star, for truth and heart.”
On salary increase proposals:
“About two months ago, Otsego County was attempting to override the tax cap. We all sat and watched meetings on how broke the county is and what dire straits we are in. COVID is on the rise. We may be on the eve of a new president boasting about raising taxes. And in the midst of all the chaos, people are recommending raises for public officials while others are wondering where their next meal may be coming from. Whomever recommended this needs to resign immediately. They are obviously not good stewards of taxpayer dollars. Although I am not disagreeing that maybe these individuals go up and above for the community, I would be, as a taxpayer, expecting them to decline this recommendation at this point until the future of our economic outlook is more foreseeable. How absurd for this to be brought up as the constituents struggle.”
