Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.