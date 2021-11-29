On the Waukesha parade tragedy:
“When will Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland investigate the Waukesha parade murderous rampage as a domestic terrorist event or is that just reserved for concerned parents at school board meetings?”
On city water rates:
“I understand the city will be increasing the water rates for next year by 10%. Do they not realize we are still in a pandemic, many still out of work, seniors struggling with little Social Security, food/gas prices soaring and so forth. Then they think it is a good idea to raise water rates. We wonder why people are leaving New York state in droves because of the high property/school taxes and those leaving the cities/towns because of taxes and other incidentals like water rates. Come on. When does it stop?”
On politics:
“The Republican force field thinks that if they scream about gas prices and inflation, they’ll fool most everybody, but I sure hope we can see through the bull. In a year Biden has done more good that Trump in four. I’m not talking about cheap talk and lies, but things that actually offer ALL Americans an easier path in life. That is the president’s job description; everything else is fluff. Aside from vaccines, infrastructure, aside from the truth. Manchin and Sinema are not helping by taking Republican money and betraying their poor states. If you give money to the Republicans, they spend it on the former guy’s old legal fees, or turncoat Democrats.”
On blaming Democrats:
“An individual in Sound Off blamed the Democratic Party and a person for many things. When did COVID start? Under a Republican president. When did the the Antifa riots occur? Under a Republican president. Conservatives have never been the answer to solve problems due to their stance: keep everything the same way. Why is that the Democratic Party is the party of change for the better and take action while Republicans demand everything should be kept the same way and do not take action except for keeping our service members in a godforsaken country in the Middle East for 20 years? Think about that and know the facts.”
On pets in winter:
“New York State has new laws in the books that are supposed to help pets during extreme weather conditions. Dogs for instance are not suppose to be left outside below 32 degrees unless they have sufficient shelter to include hay, cover, water, food, etc. Better yet, keep them in a warm place, just like you want to be. If you truly care about your pets, keep them safe this winter season. They will appreciate it.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
