On the Worcester-Schenevus merger vote:
“The final vote for the Worcester-Schenevus merger will be coming soon. VOTE NO! It is important to note that any assurances made at the time of merger are non-binding. There are no guarantees that a merger will result in cost savings without significant mandate relief that addresses the real cost drivers of school spending. Leveling up of salary schedules and staffing contribute more to the higher cost. Worcester does NOT need to take on Schenevus debt. The long-term benefits to the annexation do nothing to resolve the underlying financial and management issues that created the debt in the first place. The idea that one coat fits everybody is irresponsible.”
On Sen. Oberaker:
“It astonishes me how our local senator, who is a business owner, failed to help create/sponsor or pass a bipartisan state budget, when he supposedly knows about budgets, has failed to create a bipartisan bill to lower the taxes, claims he’s bipartisan but will whine and complain when a member of the Democratic Party disagrees with him civilly, has not done anything to prevent downstate NY/NYC controlling upstate NY’s economy, and has failed to make living in New York easier.”
On GOP leadership in Albany:
“It’s disturbing to see our Republicans leaders in Albany not fighting to help veterans, farmers, single parent households, the elderly, and people with disabilities and/or caretakers of whether it’s for lowering taxes or anything to help them but are fine to have a photo op with them and lie to them plus say to them ‘I have your back, you can put your trust in me.’”
On Jan. 6 and President Trump:
“What the Select Committee uncovers about the planning and financing of the Jan. 6 uprising will show how the Republican Party, which I’ve favored all my voting life, has become a bunch of crooked and power hungry hypocrites worshiping Trump. With or without a committee, the fact is before all of us to see that Trump, after directing his mob to storm the Capitol, rather than being with them as he said he would, remained at the White House and watched on TV the violence he had prompted for hours. Even a call from Kevin McCarthy, probably his strongest and stupidest supporter, asking to call off the riot, he didn’t for hours more. Actions like this from a president, who swore under oath to uphold the Constitution, shows what a pathological liar’s word amounts to. Why should we ever listen to his Big Lie and other fantasies?”
On nuclear energy:
“In a recent In Your Opinion, an individual said that nuclear power is better than fossil fuels. Clearly this person hasn’t heard of the Fukushima nuclear power disaster or the Chernobyl nuclear power disaster. Nuclear power is unsafe to the point of where it should be permanently shut down. Fossil fuels and alternative energy sources are so much safer due to regulations that the government has in place on them.”
