On Joe Biden:
“If Biden wins, can you see him with his hand on a Bible and swearing to tell the truth? Still waiting to see about Biden’s scandal in your paper or are you owned by CNN?”
On Daily Star headlines:
“‘Barrett gets seated on Supreme Court through partisan Senate vote’ screams the below-fold headline in The Star. I just wonder what the Star’s headline was when Obama, the House, and the Senate, with Democrat majorities, passed the (Un)Affordable Care Act in the middle of the night with not a single Republican voting for it? Hmmmm?”
On the pandemic:
“When some ill-informed conservative writes in support of herd immunity suggesting that we should sacrifice ‘those who are not contributing to society’ does he mean that my 94-yearold brother, a disabled Navy veteran who served in the Pacific in WW2 and during the Korean conflict, should be asked to make one final sacrifice for his country in the name of the economy? And ask the same from millions more of our greatest generation? Cruel doesn’t begin to describe the inhumanity of this ‘final solution.’ The cold harsh reality we now face is the abject failure of this administration’s response to this crisis. China locked down and their GDP grew almost 5% in the third quarter. Taiwan locked down, and with a population of 24 million has seven deaths. All we have is Jared Kushner telling New Yorkers ‘they will suffer.’”
On Kirby Olson’s Oct. 17 and 18 column:
“As a one-time Brooklyn Dodger fan I resent his reference to Robinson as ‘racial fuss.’ Jackie was a spokesman for democracy, equality and human decency. He had to overcome hatred just to gain a place on the field. The record indicates he did this with dignity. Trump is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths due to his failed response to the virus, all in defense of his ever-dwindling re-election chances. Olson has the nerve to imply America will rise up with Trump’s re-election. Trump is hundreds of millions in debt, won’t reveal his taxes and has lost close to a billion dollars in bogus investments. A conservative column is a good idea; all perspectives need to be heard, discussed and debated with reason and fairness. However, the biased, impoverished and adolescent writing promulgated by Olson does a disservice to both The Daily Star and the discerning reader.”
“Kirby Olson’s columns continue to drive me right up a wall with the disconnections and slander and propaganda befitting a checkout tabloid. More importantly “would someone please tell him that Herman Cain is dead and can no longer represent?”
On s statement by a county representative:
“Otsego County Rep. Adrienne Martini states that it was a shame SUNY was replacing Morris with a white man. Is that statement just racist or sexist or both?”
On mask wearing:
“Just under the article about new virus cases is a picture of town Supervisor Mole and Sherri Falcone NOT wearing masks, and attempting to shake hands. What kind of example is that?”
