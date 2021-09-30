On vaccinations:
“Whenever I hear someone or a political party/group saying that the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines and the proof of the vaccine is unconstitutional, it makes me laugh because where was was the person or political party/group when the polio vaccine, MMR vaccine and every other vaccine became mandated? Nowhere! If the people or members of a political party/group were to go to a third world country, that person or member of the political party/group would need to get immunization shots. My advice: think, act and speak logically before you do, think or say anything idiotically and stupidly.”
On President Biden:
“Biden’s terrible performance has me agreeing with Obama who was quoted as saying in 2020, ‘Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.’ What we’re seeing here is that it took Biden 48 years to be president and eight months to prove Obama right. Boy, do I miss the days of a competent America-first president! We had a thriving economy, lowest unemployment in almost 50 years, $1.79 gas, peace with North Korea, a secure border, Warp Speed vaccine approved, Europe ready to pay its fair share of NATO defense, optimism through the roof and then along came demented, bumbling Biden. Too bad you Dems just didn’t like Trump’s mean tweets!”
On the Schenevus-Worcester school merger:
“For those who are making the claim that the school merger of Schenevus and Worcester is ‘a takeover,’ what a freaking joke. Do your homework by researching the information that has been provided, listen to the merger meetings, talk to the school superintendents and quit relying on falsehoods and lies. All people are entitled to their opinion, but for the sake of the people and the students at both schools, back your opinion up with facts.”
On our nation:
“As our republic changes, we need to change the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to red, for the debt they are putting us in, and change the name from United States of America to Divided States of America. President Lincoln was credited with saying united we stand and divided we fall. That comes from the Bible, Mark 3:24: ‘If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.’ As for the shots, I’m not an anti-vaxxer, but this is America, freedom of choice. Stand up.”
On abortion:
“Our new governor said seeing people wearing masks makes her feel good. Really? She is concerned about how mothers would feel if their children got sick. Why is she concerned about how they feel? She was with the former governor, smiling, as they signed to kill babies up to birth in 2019. New York is the capital of abortions in America. What about killing babies? Exodus 20:13: ‘You shall not murder.’ Abortion is one of our nation’s sins. Remember President Washington dedicated America to God. Could COVID-19 be a spiritual problem? Plagues are a judgment. God is a loving father. His love endures forever. We call on him, but do we obey his commandments? 1 John 1:9: ‘If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.’”
