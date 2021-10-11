On energy and going green in America:
"Energy prices are spiking all over the globe, causing events that could destabilize the U.S. And who is to blame? The Greens and their sloppy, disjointed effort to transition away from fossil fuels to hypothetical sources of power that cannot meet the energy needs of our planet! Ban fracking! Ban natural gas! Ban coal! All the while there is NO plan in place to replace these. The sun and wind can only give a small fraction of what we need but NO … that doesn’t matter to these nut jobs like Otsego 2000. They won’t even allow us to use transitional hydrocarbons such as natural gas or even nuclear energy. And our electric grid cannot support the power needed for electric cars now! We’re going to see a backlash to the whole climate/green movement when people start to freeze to death or roast in their homes!"
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, or email letters@thedailystar.com.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
