On coverage of protests:
"Congratulations to The Daily Star for the consistently fine reporting of area conflicts and controversies in recent months by Sarah Eames. The summaries of events from Fleischmanns, Bainbridge, Delhi and more locally have been examples of fair and balanced journalism. Ms. Eames deserves much appreciation!"
On the city's mask law:
"How horrible is it that the city of Oneonta mayor and Common Council enacted a law dictating what you can do in the privacy of your own house? All should be frightened."
On Sound Off:
"Sound Off provides a screen for unfiltered venting. Its comfort zone is anonymity. Nobody needs to know who. That's the very basis for Sound Off. Animosity and division became really big with Trump. Vote Biden."
On the election:
"To all thinking people: The coming presidential election is likely the most important election in your lifetime. Everyone has had four years to see what's going on, and minds are made up. It's very unlikely that many will shift (some have) their allegiance. Therefore, it is imperative that we (thinking people) turn out in massive droves to vote so that there can be no doubt about Joe Biden's victory. Please don't vote by mail if you don't need to. Vote early if you can. Vote in person if you can. If you need information about how to vote, text VOTE to 30330 or go to Democrats.org."
On Democrats:
"Diane Feinstein: 60 years in government. Chuck Schumer: 45 years in government. Maxine Waters: 47 years in government. Nancy Pelosi: 33 years in government. Joe Biden: 47 years in government. All Democrats. Our president: three and a half years in government. It's all his fault? These individuals have milked the system for years. Nancy Pelosi has held a government job and is worth up to $160 million. You should all be ashamed of your behavior. Stop enabling and supporting your snowflake children. When you wake up tomorrow morning, take a knee and be ashamed of the country that has been so good to you!"
On a transgender surgery:
"A groundbreaking study in American Journal of Psychiatry shows that transgender surgery does NOT improve mental health. I therefore call for our so-called 'Gender Wellness Center' at FoxCare to acknowledge that they should be encouraging people with gender dysphoria to accept his or her biological sex and accept treatment for their underlying mental health issues. They must stop the insanity of prescribing hormones for children as young as 8 and making referrals for genital deforming surgery. The AJP study debunks the argument of redefining basic biology. It should serve as a wake-up call for our community, showing that the dangerous transgender movement is not based on science. Since we have such a shortage of primary care professionals, the new CEO at Bassett should close down that office and make those providers treat primary care patients as they were originally trained."
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.