On vaccines:
“In response to blaming the Democrats for nurses, EMS squad members, and others leaving is completely false. It was their own choice to leave. Here’s an interesting tidbit: people are picking one mandated vaccine over any other mandated vaccine to whine and complain about. Grow up, will you? The Republicans, Conservatives and Libertarians didn’t complain about any other vaccine mandate but chose the COVID vaccine mandate. That says a lot about how serious they are about ‘caring’ for your rights, family, and the people.”
On Trump-supporting Republicans:
“It is hard for me to believe it but I’ve finally made it into a minority group. Any number of polls indicate at least 75% of Republicans firmly believe Trump won the election. That leaves the small portion of the party, like myself, who don’t buy the baseless Trump Big Lie a minority group. If history truly records this period there will be a lot of gullible Republicans who look foolish. Not me. I’m not a cult sucker.”
On local politicians:
“It sickens me that our local senator and assemblyman can ask taxpayers in other areas of our state to help fund a school but the local senator can’t help his K-12 school and the neighboring school. All the people have heard coming out of the local senator’s and assemblyman’s mouths are lies, partisanship their lack of diplomacy and accountability.”
On a redo of the 1970s:
“Has anyone else lived through this before? I know I did! Gas prices sky high, inflation through the roof, shortages everywhere, unemployment going up up up, America disgraced overseas, a president that is clueless, the Dems blaming the people instead of themselves, climate change nuts declaring the end is near (although back in the 70s, it was global cooling instead of warming), and much much more. Why is anyone surprised that Biden’s brief stint as the occupant of the White House has resulted in so many poor policy decisions?”
On President Biden and COVID:
“Biden promised he’d get COVID under control. Just weeks before the election, Biden declared, ‘I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, but I am going to shut down the virus.’ But more Americans have died from COVID this year than in 2020. Biden took office in January while cases and deaths were declining rapidly. By this Thanksgiving more COVID deaths will have occurred on Biden’s watch than under Trump. That’s despite three vaccines and advances in therapeutics. Sure, the delta variant happened, but Biden was going to manage COVID much better than Trump. Biden said he’d shut down the virus and save lives. Biden is to blame for these deaths. He took over while cases and deaths were on the rapid decline. He should have stopped the delta variant from coming into the United States. That’s how it works, right?”
On gas prices:
“Gas prices are up 37% in Biden’s first nine months and at their highest in seven years!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.