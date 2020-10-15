On a letter in support of Jen Metzger:
“I don’t know Jen Metzger or her challenger. But I ask what is wrong with being a rich businessman who earned his fortune by running a school bus service? At least he ‘earned’ his fortune. And by the way there is nothing insipid about being a Republican that is for law and order and family values. In this time and age, those values are priceless and should be admired.”
On the city mask law:
“The city leadership is putting their hands way too deep into this mask thing. Wearing a mask downtown for sure, good move, maybe even in the Center City but surely not citywide. Foolish. Walk my dog on a quiet street, won’t be wearing a mask. Mask on private property? Mask within my home? Sure, OK ... think again. Stay 6 feet away and you will be fine. Police have better things to do than to issue tickets for walking the dog on River Street without a mask on. Stay focused on the colleges (students). They are the biggest threat to the city.”
On a letter to the editor:
“Becca Brooks thinks Joe Biden is dignified and a better choice than Trump for president. Does she mean Biden’s lies about the widely discredited Charlottesville hoax, or Biden’s covering for his son’s shenanigans with Ukraine and China, or his being on the plan to hobble the newly voted in Trump administration with the Russia hoax? Maybe it’s his sponsoring the bill to send minorities to jail for minor drug offenses, or his lies about this background and his plagiarizing. Perhaps it’s for the foreign policy decisions he’s gotten utterly wrong over his lifetime in office, which even the liberal Atlantic magazine writes about. Oh no it’s none of that, it’s Biden telling President Trump, “Will you shut up, man?” Less dignified, huh, Becca? No, it’s completely undignified, unprofessional and, to me, shows dementia. Glad you’re not teaching kids anymore. Vote Trump and preserve the USA.”
On Sound Offs:
“‘On courtesy and the election:’ Be careful what you wish for. If you elect Biden for president you will be validating riots, vandalism and looting as ways to get what you want. Democrats have revealed themselves as the party of lawlessness and ‘the end justifies the means.’ You might want to read Michael Barone’s thoughtful column in the Oct. 3 and 4 edition of The Daily Star, which points out some glaring inconsistencies of the Democrats.”
“On Otsego Express From Oneonta to Cooperstown” (Oct. 6), a disgruntled rider voiced his or her experience riding on Route 1. Personally I can only attest having pleasure while riding with four drivers in the past three years to date. I found them to be professional, accommodating and friendly. This is a great service at a low cost! Much to the distress (admittedly) from other riders, we have encountered a regular patron who creates consistent distress for the driver and others. This disruptive person almost demands conversation and interaction, creating an unhealthy environmental with social unrest and fear to all. This behavior for years is repetitive and unsafe. We, the good patrons all agree, but is kept silent by the majority in fear or reprisal.”
