On Hartwick College:
“Hartwick College President Drugovich is retiring and seems to be proud of her so-called accomplishments. Like … greatly reduced enrollment? Drugovich is leaving behind a shell of the great college Hartwick used to be. It will probably never recover. Hey at least SUNY Oneonta will be able to pick up real estate at fire sale prices!”
On a fatal hit-and-run:
“In The Daily Star, on Page 3, Tuesday, Oct. 12, it said the vehicle recovered at an undisclosed location and troopers declined to provide any identifying attributes of vehicle but confirmed it was not stolen.” So, the vehicle is identified. Why isn’t the owner identified and prosecuted? Is it due to who you know? Or that money talks? It’s been two months and nothing?”
On President Biden:
“Biden is full of excuses doing zero for our country. Opinions are not relevant because facts speak for themselves.”
On police transparency:
“What’s with our local law enforcement and being transparent? First, we have the Oneonta PD not giving us an update on the police fatal shooting this past spring on River Street. Secondly, we have the State Police not giving us the outcome of the hit and run on Route 205 where a man perished this past summer. Can someone please leak some good OR bad news?”
On mind-altering substances:
“A challenge: from the moment you wake up tomorrow morning until you go to bed tomorrow night, see if you can abstain from ‘optional’ medications, beer, wine, liquor, drugs, any mind-altering substances. If you can’t get through an evening without beer or wine, you are in trouble. Remember your children are watching you and will be following in your footsteps. Some probably already are. See if you can stay off social media, including checking your phone constantly. If you can’t, you and your children are in trouble. Don’t blame the government, politicians, media, scientists, school and health administrators for the condition of our century. If you failed the above, you are the problem. Your brains have become so messed up you cannot use common sense. If you have to have a buzz to function, you need help. Think about what is happing to you and your children’s brains.”
On county leadership:
“County Board Vice Chair Meg Kennedy said ‘leadership is key’ pertaining to her seeking re-election. There are two questions of this quote: what is leadership and who are the best leaders? The vice chair is not a leader, she is a follower, who if you agree with her or anyone who has served more two or more years on the county board, you’re golden and if you don’t you’re clearly not golden. We need new leadership on our county board for county chair and vice chair, as well as the county treasurer. We need a Democrat at the helm of the county board.”Color/Black
On the city of Oneonta mayoral election:
“I would like to give my opinion as an independent voter. I believe that Mark Drnek would be a good mayor for the city of Oneonta. A dedicated and smart man who is concerned for our community wellbeing. His creative talents bring the people of Oneonta together. Mark Drnek: M.D. Just what the doctor ordered for Oneonta. Make your mark for Mark.”
