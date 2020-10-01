On raising the tax cap:
“It was quoted by a county representative, ‘If we don’t raise property taxes, we’ll just have to think about cutting crucial services.’ Has this county representative ever heard of consolidation or merging the departments to save on money and can he explain his quote to low income families who are trying to make ends meet? No. It is obvious that if this passes and enacted, there will be a massive exodus of people leaving Otsego County and the state because people cannot afford to live in a highly taxed state. Word of advice to the county board members who want to raise property taxes: think logically, not idiotically.”
On leadership:
“Shortly after the last election, my job required me to contact another person in my profession, who was originally from Ireland. He said to me in his thick Irish brogue, ‘What has happened in America that so many people would vote for a man like Donald Trump?’ He then went on to say, ‘Some people have asked me if he’s the devil. I tell them I don’t believe he’s the devil, but I do believe that some people bring out everyone’s demons.’ I’ve thought about that a lot in the last 3½ years. Like him or loathe him, Donald Trump seems to bring out the worst in people. This is not what a leader does. A leader unites people. What are we teaching our children and grandchildren? We all must find our inner conscience and vote accordingly.”
On a treed bear:
“I laughed when I read about Erin Insinga, manager of an animal shelter, telling people they should leave a treed bear alone and ‘Let us do our job please!.’ How does a treed bear become her job? She’s not the animal control officer.”
On President Trump’s taxes:
“I just realized I’ve spent more on Trump merchandise than the president paid in income taxes. Do I get on the ‘losers’ or ‘suckers’ line?”
On the debate:
“Trump’s performance at the debate was atrocious. He is a bully, a bulvan (look it up) and an embarrassment to us all. Without an adoring crowd, he is like a wet napkin, crumbling into a small puddle of self-pity. President Donald Trump is more like P.T. Barnum than Abraham Lincoln. Assuming that anything DJT doesn’t like is ‘fake’, then what is not fake? His words and deeds telegraph his truth, like telling the Proud Boys (what are they proud of?) to get ready to rumble. This was not presidential and he shouldn’t be re-elected.”
On the election:
“Don’t elect a person who has proven his dislike of the majority of us. Don’t elect a group of liars who have to lie to win the contest. Look at the big picture to save everybody and our standing, so all of the world can be comforted and assured again like it was before the wannabe dictator.”
On President Trump:
“Hey you, Trump supporters! That guy is not the real Trump. Nobody knows the real Trump. He’s got a thousand faces. The one you like is just one of his masks. Remember that when you vote because if he wins again, he’ll put on another mask that you probably won’t like.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.