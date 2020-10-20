On the debates:
“Watching the debates leaves many questions unanswered prior to election. Early voting actually deprives those voting so from getting candidates’ true intentions for our country as our representatives. As Jane Fonda said, the coronavirus pandemic was a godsend for Democrats! Rahm Emanuel said ‘Don’t let a good crisis go to waste.’ Democrats have capitalized on this big time, promoting fear to steal votes early before their platform was exposed. Look back at Obama telling us if we like our insurance we can keep it an if we like our doctors we can keep them. Blatant lies and now Biden and Harris not answering questions on packing the Supreme Court or eliminating the filibuster and the Electoral College. On taxes, there are never enough millionaires to fund their agenda, so the middle class will be forced to pay as always.”
On President Trump:
“Trump’s law and order is a farce. He’s the first one to break the law and cause disorder. He admits that he may not permit an orderly transfer of power! How’s that for Dictator 101? ‘President; is only a title. Doesn’t mean you’re good at it. He’d be fired on ‘The Apprentice.’ He calls all a hoax and a fake. He knows this firsthand! Did you take the bait? ‘Science doesn’t know’ doesn’t even make sense, but consider the source.”
On Kamala Harris:
“Kamala Harris will close all private prisons — a prison population of 121,000 or 8.29% of the total prison population. Great idea. Probably will transfer to a federal prison, where taxpayers will have to pay the costs. Will eliminate cash bail. Look what bail reform has done to New York state. Stupid idea.”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“We now see the King Coumo wants cities to start fining those that do not wear a face mask. He should fine himself first. What is really troubling is he is requiring a fine for no masks but has no problem with criminals back on the street due to the no bail law. That’s right, break the law and back on the street within hours. Many are hard core criminals back on the street. He also reduced the number of criminals behind bars due to the virus, but wants people fined for not wearing a mask. This guy is a joke.”
On the city mask law:
“Beside trouble parking, vomit on the sidewalk from students, and many venues being shut down, including our beloved B Side Ballroom, the city council is now going to mandate the wearing of masks outside in the fresh air and inside your own home? And they’ll give you a ticket too for violating this very controversial mandate that the New England Journal of Medicine and World Health Organization did not endorse this year? Goodbye City of the Hills or whatever the overpaid marketers designate you now. Glad I’m moving to a saner town that makes decisions on the basis of science and not the liberal leftist’s fear.”
On COVID:
“Losing one’s sense of smell and taste are side effects of contracting the coronavirus. Those who cruelly propose herd immunity as a sort of strategy in combating COVID-19 have lost their sense of humanity.”
On the possibility of Cuomo as AG:
“Joseph Biden has many fine candidates from which to choose his attorney general. Andrew Cuomo isn’t one of them.”
