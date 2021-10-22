On America:
“What Biden is doing to this beautiful country is unbelievably sick. When he talks, he grins that stupid smile, when our country is being destroyed by his beliefs. I talk to Republicans and Democrats and they see what he’s doing is wrong to this country. Fifty four percent say we are going in the wrong direction; 41% say the right direction. The 41% of people must come from Mars, Jupiter or Saturn. Please go back to your planet where you came from. Goodbye and so long. I feel sorry for America because of Biden’s crazy, weird beliefs. He’s not working with a full deck. All we can do is pray to God for help for this beautiful country. If Trump was in office none of this would be taking place. God, bless America.”
On COVID precautions:
“Every time I walk into a restaurant with my mask on for 30 seconds before being seated, then spend an hour unmasked eating and drinking, and then put it back on again for 30 seconds while leaving, I give thanks for how many thousands of lives this has surely saved.”
On the proposed Schenevus-Worcester school merger:
“On our local senator’s Facebook page, he says ‘I will be drafting legislation to ensure ‘all’ districts have a mechanism to right these wrongs.’ Nowhere does it say that he is drafting a bipartisan legislation/bill when he claims he’s bipartisan, if he knows the meaning of the word, and that he wants to help his high school and the school district up the road from his hometown from their current financial situation. Clearly, he is not his predecessor, who cared deeply showed that he cared deeply.”
“‘Annex: To incorporate, to attach as a quality, consequence or condition.’ If the annexation/merger of Worcester and Schenevus goes through, Schenevus is no longer. It becomes one school district, Worcester Central School. Worcester is under no obligation to use their name, mascot or colors. Worcester residents will be opening their wallets to acquire the Schenevus building. This is not about the education of the students because if it was, Schenevus voters would have voted in budgets to support their education. Worcester voters need to ask themselves how high they want their taxes to go to support two buildings, when only one is necessary. Worcester residents need to get out and vote in December!”
On religion:
"One the scariest aspects of our society is Evangelicals with their ridiculous religious ideology. Eighty-four percent voted for Trump and that alone tells you that they are in moral decay along with Trump and the Republican Party. They actually believe God ordained Trump to be the leader of this country. Another pathetic idea. Some of the Evangelicals are split about racism, which has been deep-rooted in their beliefs. Some don’t want to be associated with racism. The born again society is associated with the KKK . How can you tout violence and preach God at the same time?”
On Otsego County elections:
“Here’s what I hope happens this election: We get a new county board chair and deputy chair, as well as a new county treasurer via write-in. Otsego County would be better managed and run a lot better in a more transparent, diplomatic and accountable way if we have new leadership at the county board chair and deputy chair level. The county board or our elected officials in Albany need to make a resolution or a law to let county residents elect a county board chair and vice chair instead.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
