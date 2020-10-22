On the presidential race:
“Joe Biden is a kind and caring man. He will do more for the country than Trump has done since he’s been in office. He’s given 47 years of his life serving his country and working across the aisle. Trump’s 3½ years have mostly been self serving for his family and the rich. Just listen to Biden, people, and he will lay out plans for what he will do for us, unlike Trump, who wants to do away with ACA and pre-existing conditions protections, and doesn’t have a plan to replace it. We will be in trouble if Trump is re-elected. Biden will get us out of this COVID mess as well. Vote for Biden and a return to normalcy not chaos.”
On voting:
“Are you going to vote for a party that brought you the Russian hoax, a phony impeachment, a corrupt FBI, conniving to spy on a presidential candidate, that demonized a Supreme Court candidate, labeled non-Democrats as racists, supports BLM, a Marxist organization that is against the church and the nuclear family, that condones lawlessness, burning businesses, burning Bibles and our flag, looting and hating our Constitution? You may hate our president, but he lives up to his promises, gets things done, is accessible and transparent, fight for us (all of us), loves America and follows our U.S. Constitution.”
“It happened some 85 years ago, so most folks don’t know or remember it was the Democrats that brought us Social Security. Let’s move to the 1960s when those ‘nasty’ Democrats brought us Medicare. Then, during the first two years of the Obama administration, using Massachusetts Republican Gov. Mitt Romney’s health care legislation as a blueprint/guide, those ‘nasty’ Democrats brought us the Affordable Care Act. All were done despite fierce opposition from the Republicans. Today, they are still trying to undermine the ACA, which has brought coverage to more than 20 million people and has the overwhelming support of the public. So the questions is why do so many ‘Main Street’ folks like you and me vote for the party that clearly works for the super rich, and not for the Democratic Party, which clearly works in our interests? Take pause, be honest with yourself, and answer that question.”
On COVID:
“Losing one’s sense of smell and taste are side effects of contracting the coronavirus. Those who cruelly propose herd immunity as a sort of strategy in combating COVID-19 have lost their sense of humanity.”
On mask wearing:
“Nice photo on the front page of Wednesday, Oct. 7, paper of two Cobleskill students cleaning up trash. Why no masks? Somebody made a bad call in printing this as the photo right below are two other students who do have masks on.”
On Barbara Jean Morris’ resignation from SUNY Oneonta:
“So the SUNY Oneonta president resigns. Is this a surprise to anyone? Her attitude with this virus and not wanting to work with the city leadership created her own demise. We knew she would not survive this and still has not issued an apology to the city residents. I hope the next president uses better common sense and works with the city. We are in this together!”
