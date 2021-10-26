On followers of Donald Trump:
“In spite of the fact Trump, who had fate deal us a terrible blow by having him in The White House for four years, and his Big Lie has convinced millions of gullibles the presidential election was rigged, it wasn’t. It can’t be. Proof of that is the fact if it could be, Trump’s criminal henchmen would have rigged it and Trump would have won by a fake landslide. The depraved team of Trump’s close advisers are shameless and laugh at truth, decency and the Constitution. Characters like Bannon, Giuliani, Mike Flynn and many others including, it looks like, Pence, would do anything to perpetrate Trump’s plan to become the Putin of America and have a position in his aristocratic reign.”
“Thank you, Nancy Kelly, for giving all of us a clear perspective, especially for those who can’t see straight. In my own opinion, we are where we are — meaning behind — because of those who are dumb and stubborn as oxen, who refuse to do the right thing, the moral thing, even obey the law for whatever their out-of-touch-with-reality-mentality reason is! At this time in my life, when I’m supposed to be relaxing and enjoying myself, I am filled with anxiety and embarrassment and sadness over the dumb animals in our human race — especially these American ones. Unfortunately, Canada is not far enough away. Maybe a future space shuttle will solve my problem!”
On criminal justice reform:
“Once again New York state Democrats have declared their love of criminals over good, hard-working citizens. Gov Hochul and her dim Democrats recently celebrated the legalization of hypodermic needles. So now what do good citizens do when needles are found in schools or hypos are shooting up in public, don’t bother the cops there is nothing they can do. The stupidity of these Democrat politicians should scare the general public. They are facilitating bad behavior that has placed the public in a clear and present danger. This is not fear mongering this is reality. Stay tuned.”
On responses to an accidental shooting:
“It’s disturbing to see Facebook and Instagram posts in regards to Alec Baldwin’s accidental shooting. These disturbing posts are coming from Conservatives, Republicans and Libertarians. These three political parties need to be held accountable for their stupidity and verbal actions. I can’t see how these three parties can get elected to office.”
On Oneonta’s Lettis Highway:
“Has anyone else seen the disturbing mess on Lettis Highway? I am talking about the three-foot-tall grass, weeds etc. that have been growing all summer on the median. This is one of the first things people see when coming into our city. It is an embarrassment that nothing has been done about it. Its shameful that the city and town have not addressed this with DOT. Also, there are many potholes and some that will destroy your tires and alignment, they are so bad. Been like that all summer. Is that a forgotten roadway now? Come on, lets take care of this eyesore that has been like this way too long.”
On the proposed Schenevus/Worcester school merger:
“On our local senator’s Facebook page, he says ‘I will be drafting legislation to ensure all (school)districts have a mechanism to right these wrongs.’ Nowhere does it say that he is drafting a bipartisan bill when he claims he’s bipartisan, if he knows the meaning of the word, and that he wants to help his high school and the school district up the road from his hometown from their current financial situation. Clearly, he is not his predecessor who cared deeply showed that he cared deeply.”
