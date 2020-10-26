On the removal of the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag at OPD:
“The Legislative Committee met and thought that the ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag flying at the Oneonta Police Department should come down. Really? How about supporting your local police department? This is not supporting them. They lose too many officers for better paying jobs at different cities and you want to destroy some more of their morale. Sounds to me there are way too many far left on the committee. We give way to the left and the minority voice. Council members, have some strength and courage and embrace the police in our city. Flying the flag is a small part of support they need.”
On Charlotte Valley requiring in-person attendance:
“The arrogance of Mr. James Harter, superintendent of Charlotte Valley, is abysmal. His actions speak for themselves throughout his tenure in the district. He has no regard for the students of the district when it comes to safety or education. However, the members of the board of education are just as much to blame. They are, obviously, unaware that the superintendent works for them. They have allowed this continued behavior time and time again. It is a disservice to the members of the school community. A school board”s first responsibility is to the children of the district and they have failed them by not holding Mr. Harter responsible for his actions.”
On the 22nd Congressional District race:
“After watching countless ads on the Brindisi-Tenney political battle, I am struck by the fact that there hasn’t been one ad on Tenney’s accomplishments. Apparently, Brindisi has passed laws and is working on others. He seems to have helped various groups such as veterans, police and local business. He works with both parties. Every ad from Tenney is an attack ad. What did she do when she was in office? I do remember that she refused to meet with her constituents on health care in 2018. I am left to believe that she has no record to brag bout. Please tell us: What did you do when you were in office, Claudia?”
On herd immunity:
“Some fear-mongering liberal wrote that ‘Those who cruelly propose herd immunity as a sort of strategy in combating COVID-19 have lost their sense of humanity.’ This is fantasy thinking that if we just shut down everything then all will be OK soon. Those of us adults who live in the real world are saying that we must get back to normal as soon as possible to restore things for the next generation rather than subjecting them to this cruel and unusual punishment of seclusion and isolation to protect those who are not contributing to society. Harsh and accurate? Yes. Cruel and inhumane, no. Also, herd immunity is how we always fight this kind of pandemic in view of the lack of vaccines available for COVID. It doesn’t help that Democrats like Kamala Harris and Cuomo are now saying they won’t trust a vaccine just because they hate Trump.”
On the city manager:
“The city manager position has worked well in many cities across our state and country. Can three people hired all be wrong? The residents and taxpayers wanted this form of government. From the get-go, the mayors, council members and the department heads did not want to relinquish their power. Their backroom deals and nepotism would have been drastically reduced with a city manager doing his due diligence with the job he was given. Just saying!”
