On Peter Oberacker:
“Peter Oberacker wants to be elected to the state Senate so he can make laws for our state. It seems more than ironic, then, that he is working to support the 2nd Amendment sanctuary petitions for Otsego County, which basically says that if you don’t agree with New York State gun laws, you don’t have to follow them. What kind of lawmaker would we be voting into office? There are prescribed ways to amend and change laws; if the laws are not working, let’s change them. But, to decide ‘I just don’t want to follow the law that has been approved by our state Legislature,’ that’s opening the door to bedlam and anarchy ... or maybe it just a way to get more votes.”
On the presidential election:
“Now that Biden has lied repeatedly to the American people during the third debate on national TV are all of his sycophants and enablers going to denounce him? Which lies you ask? Oh just the fact that he claimed he never said he’d stop fracking, used the term ‘superpredators’ and denied it, recited the disproven Russian hoax and ‘fine people’ hoax at Charlottesville, said that Trump started the kids in cages program for illegal immigrants that Obama did, and much, much more. Oh, I doubt you leftists will since you just hate Trump and will stop at nothing to get him out. I’m planning on opening a bottle of champagne on election night and watching all the screaming and crying that will occur on CNN and MSNBC when Trump wins again.”
On political sign thefts:
“FYI: Stealing Biden/Harris sign won’t guarantee a Trump victory.”
On the Democrats:
“In all my years of voting, reading a newspaper or watching, different news channels, I can’t believe the hate, lies, name-calling — racist, deplorables, haters — coming from the Democrats and blaming the Republicans for what the Democrats are doing. Democrats have resorted to all of the above and fear mongering. Kamala Harris stated during the VP debate a number of times, ‘That they are coming for you.’ Biden refuses to call Antifa what they are — Anti-Facist left-wing extreme political movement who burn, loot, injure people and destroy, similar to the Brown Shirts of Hitler’s Nazis. Socialism? No thank you. I like my freedom. As the Democrats are now going down this path to socialism, maybe they need to look at Germany, Russia and Venezuela. I do know this, I will never vote for any Democrats again. By the way, all lives matter.”
On Trump and Biden:
“The four years of Trump, that was heaven. If Biden wins, we will have four years in hell. I’ve followed politics for 80 years. I want no part of socialism, that’s big government in control of the people. They take money from the people who work and give money to the people who won’t work. There is a saying in Italy, you don’t work, you don’t eat. For the people who want free stuff, get a job and work for it, don’t be another bum in America. Wake up, American people. Vote for heaven with Trump, not hell with Biden for next four years.”
On the 22nd Congressional District race:
“I am so tired of the constant barrage of inflammatory commercials by Claudia Tenney. And she isn’t even in our voting district. Calling her opponent a liar and saying his candidacy is BS. Too bad she can’t run on her record. If she wants to see BS she should look in the mirror.”
