On President Biden:
“Biden has no idea how to do the job he has been pursuing his whole career. He has either been disengaged or dishonest in all of his dealings with us. His answers at press conferences are not to be believed, lying to us numerous times. His brief stint as the occupant of the White House has been a fiasco, down to the tiniest of details. His mumbling bumbling garbled speeches sound like they’re coming from someone in the throes of dementia. It’s as if he is acting just the same as he did during his long and sordid career as senator and vice president — oh wait, he IS just the same. Corrupt, creepy, and selling the office for contracts for his son with China and Ukraine. But yet the Dems and the mainstream media portrayed him as bringing back the dignity of the presidency?”
On politicians and COVID:
“It disgusts me how our local politicians and those who have run and are running for office that have no medical training/specialty or even a degree in medicine or actually do have a degree or training/specialty are telling the public to not get vaccinated. They don’t whine and complain about the flu shot, MMR shot or any other shot but the COVID-19 shot. The only reason why is because they must be desperate for attention for their stupidity and arrogance to be noticed.”
On Gov. Hochul:
“As a Christian and as a Democrat, I do not support Gov. Hochul’s response to the public when she said that they are her ‘apostles.’ Her speech is making her sound like she is God, which clearly she is not. She could have called them supporters, but definitely not ‘apostles.’”
