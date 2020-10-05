On Otsego Express from Oneonta to Cooperstown:
"A few weeks ago I road on that bus and will never ride it again. When I rode it, the lady driver was rude, the language was the 'F' word and other bad words she used. The seats and floor were dirty. She drove very fast. She ate all the way. (Seems with COVID the bus and driver could be sanitary.) Are they and office people too busy to pay attention? Get Onta this, before there's an accident or someone gets sick. Get a driver who can do it right. People should be able to ride the bus and feel safe and be treated humanely."
On voting pro-life:
"This is a very important and a very urgent reminder for all the Roman Catholics out there: Please, do vote pro-life! As Roman Catholics, it is our priority and it is our obligation to vote pro-life. A society that stands for pro-life is a morally sound society. it is a society where every human being is accepted and respected from the beginning to the end. A pro-life society is a society where human dignity is like the foundation for every law to build on and for the development and for the growth of future success. It is a society where not brutality but peaceful demonstrations are the norm of the land. Every aspect in our Earthly existence depends on the pro-life establishment. Please vote pro-life!"
On a letter to the editor:
"Ray Crossley doesn’t like Kirby Olsen's column and calls him a liar on Sept 30 in his letter to the editor. But Ray spends his whole letter talking about liars and does not actually tell us the FACTS about what Kirby lies about. So, isn’t that a lie too or libel or just plain lazy or all three? Ray wants the Star to hire a “right-wing writer with decency” but also doesn’t mention any examples. Is that because Ray can’t actually think of anyone and just wants us Americans to shut up if we don’t agree with the likes of Ray?"
On Dan Gomes' column:
"Daniel Gomes' columns in the Daily Star are strangely called 'On Balance.' A balanced opinion represents both side of an issue as equally and unbiased as possible. The Daily Star would responsibly change this to 'From the Far left' as all he constantly does is try to assail the president without presenting all the facts of offering solutions. Perhaps it is a vendetta against Trump, a former Democrat who could no longer that the party's hate and became a Republican in 2009 that Gomes despises. Gomes mentions about families of illegal aliens being separated when held for breaking the law. He doesn't say how the same happens in all 50 states when parents are incarcerated separately and child protective services forcibly tears the children from parents' arms. There are no family jails. Don't call Gomes 'On Balance' when he is anything but."
On courtesy and the election:
"My parents never liked sarcasm coming out of my mouth and I got punished when I lied. calling names got my mouth washed out with soap. Making fun of less fortunate than I got me a pat on the rear. 'Please,' 'Thank you,' 'speak when spoken to' all kinds of lessons for manners and courtesies. What a relief, a refreshing blessing it will be this November when a decent human being is elected!"
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
