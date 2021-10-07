On President Biden:
“I’ll make this short and sweet. What Biden wants to do to this country is to turn America into a communist country. Biden and his son love China and they want to be a part of China. Now what we need here on Earth is St. Michael the Archangel, for what he did in heaven we need him to do here on Earth with what Biden believes in. If you don’t know what I mean, do your homework. God bless America.”
On anti-vaxxers”
“How did the anti-vaxxers get so looney? Don’t they care about their families? Did the older ones complain about the polio vaccine or is this some newly hatched ‘plan’ out of the bird’s-nest head of the former guy’s team? When it all comes out, and it will, in say 300 million more deaths, we’ll find out which greed-heads got richer, selling many of us down the river. Grab a paddle, get vaccinated, stop listening to loonies.”
On Democrats:
“I’m proud that our leaders are Democrats because if they were Republicans we would have to impeach them. We are slowly taking away everybody’s rights to be free Americans! Our health care workers and teachers are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs, but if we are immigrants we don’t have to. Does that make any sense? Slowly but surely they are taking away our rights to make the decision whether to receive it or not. We are slowly becoming under the power of Hitler! So come November, vote for Democrats so we can take everything else away from you. Gas prices and food prices keep going up and so do the rockets that don’t pollute the air.”
“Only Democrats could be dumb enough to think it’s a brilliant strategy to fire thousands of nurses, doctors and other first responders during a pandemic. Now we have a crisis of Bassett closing an urgent care, reducing services, etc. Way to think this one through guys. Great work. And as to the editors agreeing with firing the Delhi principal for refusing the vaccine and testing when she’s low risk, your word salad to justify the firing shows that your thinking is illogical and ideologically driven.”
On a ‘livable’ America:
“Biden says he will make things more ‘livable for ordinary Americans.’ Like inflation! And gas shortages! Shortages of everything! Sky-high lumber prices! Masks on 2-year-olds! Mandatory COVID vaccine and the booster and another booster for low-risk kids and lose your job if you don’t comply! Unvaccinated barred from restaurants, sporting events and hotels! Hundreds of thousands of illegal possibly COVID-infected immigrants crossing the border monthly! Our sons coming home in body bags from Afghanistan! Critical race theory! Yup, the good ole’ USA is much more livable under Biden. Give me a mean tweet and a great America any day over this BS!”
On opting out of pot sales:
“Always mixed opinions on the pot sale issue. This topic should be on a ballot for election day so that the majority of the population decides the outcome.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.