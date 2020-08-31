On Donald Trump:
“Trump’s statements are either mistakes or misstatements or intentional misinformation. He does intend to mislead with much of his rhetoric and sarcasm. In many cases, he doesn’t know the truth because he doesn’t read much or pay attention. More than likely, he prefers his own ideas if the truth isn’t to his liking. All in all, we made a mistake by electing him if, indeed, he truly was elected. And he missed the mark, missed the point and missed his big opportunity to be a real ‘hero who wasn’t caught’ by controlling COVID. But he missed his chance. Bye-bye, now. Go play golf.”
“In a letter about spying on Trump, somebody better keep an eye on him because he’s always up to no good — whether it’s rigging elections, destroying EPA protections, breaking constitutional rules, etc. You name it. He’s got a million dirty tricks up his sleeve. He’s the sleaziest of them all. No one else is even close. You have to watch him like a hawk.”
On the postmaster general:
“Trump has installed another anarchist in his regime, this one head of the post office, a Republican who gave Trump and the GOP millions. Mail is already backlogged and fallen to the floor. Mail-in voting is the target already being practiced to fail because Trump can’t stand losing, and he’s stacking the deck and rigging the game so he can call the election a hoax.”
On mail-in ballots:
“With elections coming up, everyone is concerned about mail-in ballots. I do not blame them. Who verifies that the person whose name is on the ballot is actually the one that cast the vote? Can anyone ensure that? The answer is no. People have already received numerous mail-in ballots, supposed to only get one but have received numerous. It is a faulty system. They have found ballots in the trash (landfill) before. There will be many ballots that will never be counted for numerous reasons. I understand about the pandemic but there are so many people already gathering for many reasons, so get to the polls in November.”
“Recently, on nationwide television, CNN’s Jake Tapper discussed mail-in voting with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. During the discussion Meadows continually repeated and agreed with President Trump’s often spouted, but never substantiated claim, that vote-by-mail is rife with fraud and that Democrats are only pushing the issue to deny Trump a victory. Tapper repeatedly countered with — ‘There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.’ What was Mark Meadows brilliant comeback? ‘There’s no evidence that there’s not either — that’s the definition of fraud, Jake.’ This is the kind of moronic logic that Trump sycophants now have to employ to remain in Trump’s good graces and avoid being fired. Moreover, they have to pretend that they actually believe what they are saying. Surely Meadows knows what every teenager learns in high school: you cannot prove a negative. But then again, maybe he thinks Trump supporters don’t actually know that.”
On a letter to the editor:
“‘Racism is rampant due to Obama? Wow — that’s a good one.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
