On presidential criticism by military members:
“The military has suspended a lieutenant colonel who criticized disgraced White House occupant Biden’s administration for completely botching the Afghanistan withdrawal. And now the brass is warning all of the current and former military that it is against the military code to criticize the so-called president. Where was this nonsense when the generals were criticizing Trump? General Milley and the rest should resign in disgrace!”
On Climate Change:
“I suppose there are still rabbit holes that climate change deniers can go down on the web, but I suspect most now are either flooded or filled with ashes..”
On learning from COVID:
“It’s been said that war is how Americans learn geography. Now the unvaccinated part of the herd seems hellbent on violating my Constitutional right of ignorance by forcing me to learn the Greek alphabet.”
On anti-mask signs:
“I keep seeing signs that say ‘unmask our kids.’ Really? Do you really want to be responsible for your child, or any child, being very sick or dying. There is so much scientific evidence that masks work. Shame on you for using your children as pawns in your selfish game. Their health and well-being are far too valuable for that. You should be teaching your children how to be kind and care for others. It sounds like homeschooling would be the best choice for you. No mask required.”
On liberals:
“Look back at who was disdainful of liberal politics. Malcolm X said: ‘The worst enemy that the Negro has is the white man that runs around here drooling at the mouth professing to love Negroes and calling himself a liberal. It is following these white liberals that has perpetuated problems that Negroes have. In America, the history of the white liberal has been nothing but a series of trickery designed to make Negroes think that the white liberal was going to solve our problems.’ Don’t fall for Democrat handouts and free everything designed to garner your votes. Look instead for jobs that Trump brought about that provided true freedom and independence, dangerous to Democratic control.”
On the planned Schenevus-Worcester school merger:
“If this is truly an annexation merger, it sure doesn’t seem like it. The Statement of Shared Values sure sounds like Worcester is the one who needs Schenevus. If we look at those objectives, they sure seem to really intend to appease Schenevus residents. Why keep their unstable building open if all the students can easily fit in Worcester? Why keep all employees, unlike any other merger? Why even add Board of Education seats? The Statement of Shared Values sounds like it should be part of a centralization merger in which neither district is being annexed; it certainly does not fit an annexation merger, where one school is being absorbed into another.”
