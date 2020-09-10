On the SUNY Oneonta COVID outbreak:
“It’s time the mayor stops talking the talk and starts walking the walk. Is not most of SUNY Oneonta in the city? And of course Hartwick is. He was warned again and again two months ago what would happen when the students arrived. I guess the saying ‘talk is cheap’’ is really true and now the citizens of Oneonta are paying for it. The mayor is like our governor and says things to make himself look good and dismisses the things that are hurting the people. Listen to the people who live here and not your ego.”
On enforcing wearing of masks:
“I was in Walmart recently and noticed a man in his 20s not wearing a mask. I know he had one because you can’t get in without one. I asked him to put it on; he said he didn’t have to I went to get the manager. The manager said there was nothing he could do. I said you can have the person trespassed from the premises by the police. He stated if you call police, they won’t come for that. Tax paying citizens should be able to shop without worries. Why put out all the posters to wear masks and not enforce it? How can the police not come for a trespassing situation? It’s time that people who don’t wear masks get called out. Otsego County’s numbers have skyrocketed and it’s time that businesses start dealing with it because people are tired of not feeling safe.”
On rights:
“Why is it that college students from different cities, towns and states can come to our city in the COVID time, but our kids are restricted from attending school (elementary grades and high school)? Why is it that protesters can get any with anything, yet we can get arrested for the same things they are doing and not wearing a mask? Our rights have been taken away from us law-abiding citizens and even policemen from all over our country are paying the price for lawbreakers. Evil has won over good. And the government is condoning and allowing it. All lives matter to God. It doesn’t matter what our skin color is to him. But we’ve allowed hatred to take over. Wake up, America. A great awakening is coming.”
On cemetery restoration:
“I read about the volunteers revitalizing the Meredith cemetery. This is a great thing that you have done. It is so important that communities preserve and restore the history of our previous members and their families. In the chaotic world we live in it is refreshing to see such beautiful preservation. I hope more communities follow your lead. I know the West Oneonta cemetery could use some attention. I hope their committee chooses to call on its volunteers to restore the beautiful cemetery. Our past community members deserve it.”
On speed limit signs:
“Here’s a riddle for you: When is the speed limit not the speed limit? When a speed camera sign says otherwise?! If you’ve driven down upper East Street in the Town of Oneonta recently, you’ve probably been as confused as I am by a speed-camera sign flashing “SLOW DOWN” at any speed above 30 mph, when just a few feet beyond it is a sign indicating the speed limit is 45 mph! I find this arrangement unnecessarily confusing, and wish it would be corrected. (I know we have greater problems in our town right now, but also, none of us needs the additional stress!)”
