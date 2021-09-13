On the Schenevus-Worcester school vote:
“Do the right thing for our children and community and vote ‘No.’ Schenevus school has a team of dedicated teachers, staff and new board members. Our children are happy and well educated attending ‘their’ own school. Give our children the opportunity to continue to achieve many educational and scholastic goals. Sure, we recently had financial difficulties, and now with new school board members and strategic planning, our school can continue to prosper. The vote is not for a merger it is for an annexation. An annexation would dissolve decision making in our children’s education, board members, jobs, property and most of all our community identity. We are proud of the education and maintenance of buildings/property. Please don’t let an annexation take that all way. Where is your loyality to the children and community. Hit that ‘no’ button and do the right thing and keep Schenevus school.”
On President Biden:
“On Fox’s Big Saturday Show on Aug. 28, when they mentioned the 13 soldiers who died in Afghanistan, Leo Terrell shed tears; he couldn’t even talk. And all of those who shed their tears are great, loving people. And now Biden with that Bible in his hand. It did nothing for him. Putting his head down and then peaking his head up with a smile on his face, what a man, no compassion. He says in every war there are deaths. What about the border deaths, the deaths in Afghanistan? He is the cause of all of these deaths and the many more deaths to come. And looking at his watch as the coffins of the 13 soldiers were coming off the plane? He is a disgrace. And just think of this, three more years of him. God help us, and he is a Catholic. God have mercy on him.”
“Kudos to President Biden for his recent strong action on controlling the COVID virus. It’s about time common sense took precedence over the political posturing of Republican governors and other officials. The disregard for the health and lives of our children that they have shown is shameful. The president did what needed to be done.”
On Otsego spending:
“Salary for county administrator: $100,000; for director of community services, $83,458; for emergency services coordinator, $63,217; for two ambulances, $484,000; for EMTs-$? How many of the 50-plus employees who were laid off at the beginning of the pandemic have been brought back?”
On what is ‘normal’:
“Leading into Election Day last year, one of the biggest reasons leftists, Democrats and socialist/communists (but I repeat myself) had for voting for obviously demented White House occupant Biden was a ‘return to normal.’ The funny thing is, the stuff that the left hated about Trump, like his America-first attitude in trade and foreign policy, a push back against destructive leftist policies, and controlling our border, is that this is all normal stuff. That’s why the left hated him. And Trump has much more empathy for the struggles of normal people than the left, which hates normal people. The only abnormal thing about Trump’s term was the four-year hysterical hissy fit thrown by the left and the media. So now we have this disastrous presidency that unsurprisingly turns out to have been founded on a big lie of what is ‘normal.’”
