On a recent post office protest:
"Leslie Kauffman, a self-described political organizer, used another leftist lie to try to scare the locals in Delhi — 'Trump is dismembering the post office!' When was the last time anyone was in favor of the postal service? Long lines, bad service, lost mail, junk in my box are all complaints I’ve heard but now, miracle of miracle, everyone (well, only Democrats) is happy with the USPS. Astroturfing is defined as the practice of masking the sponsors of a message or organization, especially political ones, to make it appear as though it originates from and is supported by grassroots participants. I believe this is exactly what happened in Delhi and pushed by The Daily Star as a major event, despite only a few people showing up for it. Thankfully most of us can see through this BS."
On the SUNY Oneonta COVID outbreak
"I guess 'tough' is one way to put it, on closing SUNY Oneonta again. As in, it’s tough to do the right thing after you did an obviously-wrong thing and created a disaster and endangered others' lives. Oneonta, please notice that Malatras and Morris STILL 'laid the blame for the outbreak at the feet of students who attended large parties without taking health precautions.' They 'hope this serves as a wake-up call for the entire campus community...' Hey, SUNY — this sounds very Trumpian to accept zero responsibility for your insane and incompetent 'plan' for re-opening. Not to mention that the city and mayor were overlooked and denied AGAIN, this time in efforts to help create an actually-realistic plan taking resident’s safety into consideration. For the sake of Oneonta residents and businesses — now and in the future — SUNY and Morris, or whoever replaces her, need the serious wake-up call!"
On President Trump's comments:
"Three foot putt or shot in the back — those two events do not equate, yet the president compared golf to a father of three getting shot seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin. I guess missing a basketball shot is the same as waving a swastika to this guy. Now he exposes his shabbiest detail yet. If you volunteer or die for your country you are a 'sucker' or a 'loser.' Any active military or vet who can vote for this guy should remember the oath you took, supposedly the same one Trump took."
On President Trump's staff:
"With people like Jared and Miller, both non-servers, what did you expect? Next, he is going to try to steal your vote, by hook, crook or post office."
On a parents' group donation'
"Cookies? OK, I get it. The parents' group wanted to show their love. I suggest food be ordered from local restaurants/bakeries and be delivered to soup kitchens or shelters. That way people who actually need food get some and businesses are patronized. Both the businesses and the people most in need feel the love!"
On courtesy and the election:
"My parents never liked sarcasm coming out of my mouth and I got punished when I lied. calling names got my mouth washed out with soap. Making fun of less fortunate than I got me a pat on the rear. 'Please,' 'Thank you,' 'speak when spoken to' all kinds of lessons for manners and courtesies. What a relief, a refreshing blessing it will be this November when a decent human being is elected!"
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
