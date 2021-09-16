On the Worcester-Schenvus merger vote:
“Worcester residents, do you realize a Worcester teacher could be eliminated by a Schenevus teacher, should one not be needed for a position in the future? If the Schenevus teacher has more years of service than the Worcester counterpart in the same subject area, the Schenevus teacher would be retained and the Worcester teacher would be eliminated. Do you realize that a Schenevus teacher could come into this merged district for only one year and Worcester would be responsible for the post-retirement benefits for the teacher? It could be 30 or more years of Worcester paying for the health insurance of a person that worked at WCS just one year.”
“Why would Worcester residents want to take care of the decaying Schenevus building? The expense of doing so has been massively understated throughout the merger study. While much of any renovations would be covered by state aid, not all of the cost would be aided. Maintaining a second building with the personnel and utility costs makes no sense on any level. Why should we want to have longer bus rides for both Schenevus and Worcester children? Aren’t they long enough already? Do you think parents want their children to have 75-minute bus rides, twice a day? Why should Worcester want to absorb the remaining years of the burdensome contract of the Schenevus superintendent? Why did the Schenevus Board of Education agree to a contract that ran from June 2019 through June of 2025? Does Worcester want to be stuck with that?”
On county government:
“The residents of Otsego County should be able to elect its chair and vice chair of the county, not the county board representatives, just like how we elect governor and lieutenant governor as well as president and vice president. I hope and pray that we have new leadership at the county board level to run our county appropriately in the right direction with having accountability, diplomacy and transparency as well as new county board members instead of the ones who are re-elected.”
On Biden:
“All of the current COVID and abortion nonsense is happening because Biden really wants you to forget that he caused the biggest military screwup in American history. There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan because we abandoned them there. America has never looked weaker. We have never looked like a worse ally. Nobody is going to be foolish enough to trust us again, all because of how bad this administration is. There were hundreds of events during the Afghanistan disaster, any of which would have dominated a month-long outraged news cycle if Trump had been in charge. They impeached Trump for a phone call but people falling off of airplanes vanishes from the news instantly. Our evil media and big tech are doing everything to get America to focus on anything other than the fact Biden made our country look like weak, pathetic, inept, cowardly losers.”
