On aid to municipalities:
“Interesting that Republicans refuse to provide any financial relief to the states, counties, cities, towns and villages because it would be a ‘bailout.’ We are already seeing the effects as counties and cities are laying off police, firefighters, public works employees and school teachers. Even if there are no layoffs, vacancies are not being filled in an effort to save money. Because police forces are being affected due to lack of funds, this is just a back door way for the Republicans to ‘defund’ the police.”
On the Dana Scuderi-Hunter lawsuits:
“In the upcoming lawsuits former Delaware County Social Services Commissioner Dana Scudri-Hunter is bringing against Delaware County, I and many other county residents hope she wins, although we will end up paying the settlement. After all, what is taxpayer money in Delaware County? Look what Mole has cost us already with her kangaroo court. Even if Suderi-Hunter deserved termination, which she certainly did not, why start this farce when her contract was about to expire? At that time, if warranted by poor performance, her contract didn’t have to be renewed. Bovina would do us all a favor by electing a new supervisor. “
On the SUNY Oneonta COVID outbreak:
“Great job by SUNY Oneonta administrators. Primarily from the school president. You let your staff and students down big time. How do you ever recover from this blunder? Maybe you need to step down? This is not just some little oversight. You had the opportunities to work with the mayor and you refused. You put all the residents at great risk and again closed many restaurants for indoor dining. Now some students have gone home but there are hundreds still in town and at the Commons. Do you think they are going to vacate their 12 month leases? Think again. So the problems still exist. Parties, gatherings, etc. None of this had to happen. Thanks again, SUNY.”
On Dan Gomes’ recent column:
“Daniel Gomes recites over and over his gripes about Trump from years ago. Interesting how he has nothing new to complain about so he has to resort to ancient history. Why isn’t he complaining about the Middle East peace accord or the Kosovo Serbia agreement or the unemployment plummeting despite the blue state shut down of the economy or the death rate from the China virus at all time lows? That doesn’t fit his narrative does it? It’s obvious that Gomes has never employed anyone given his description of the turnover in the Trump administration — hire slow and fire fast is the smart businessman’s tactic. The never-Trumpers, globalists and traitors that wheedled their way into the administration were taken care of in fast fashion by a savvy Trump. The turmoil that Gomes despises is all the left’s fault by not accepting the will of the people in 2016. “
On President Trump and the pandemic:
“I agree with the president when he compares his response to the pandemic to a horse race in the final turn; Coronavirus in the lead and Bone Spurs is fading fast.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
