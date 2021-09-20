On mandates:
“Nobody enjoys taking orders from others, but sometimes we have to for our own sake. My mother often taught me that you sometimes have to do what you don’t want to. Wasn’t anyone else taught by a smart mother?”
On a Biden chant:
“So the ‘F*** Biden’ chant is happening all over at football games, college campuses and anywhere he appears in person. It’s amusing to see Democrats respond by demanding respect for the office of the president, and the separation of politics and sport. Too late, guys. Enjoy the new rules you made. This chant is one-tenth of how bad you treated Trump. Just wait ‘til we get really going, pointing out the botched policies of your demented disastrous leader.”
On cleaning up Fairy Land:
“Have you walked through Fairy Land? Oh! You don’t know where that is? Well, I just discovered it on Friday, Sept. 10, when my daughter and I decided to walk through the wooded area between Wilber Park Pavilion and the Oneonta High School. In the area near the school, items have been placed at the base of some trees and it could really be nice if the area was cleaned up. It was a really nice walk and perhaps something could still be done to improve it. Maybe a volunteer weekend with someone in the engineering department in charge and local restaurants donating lunch. Just maybe parents could get their kids to take a walk and view nature instead of being on their phones and other tech stuff, and encourage them to return once in a while and add something to Fairy Land.”
On vaccinations:
“Had any thoughts or concerns about polio or small pox lately? Probably not. This is because of the effectiveness of vaccines and vaccination. On the other hand, COVID-19 is a major disaster for all of us, a large part due to lack of vaccination. How stupid can we get?”
On COVID:
“We should have been free and clear by now. Shame on the fearful who have no faith. Shame on those who refuse to do what’s best for their children and parents!”
On actions toward the Capitol:
“What a difference in the actions of the passengers on Flight 93 who sacrificed their lives trying to prevent the hijacked plane from reaching Washington and the Capitol. In contrast, we have what the blight on America, Trump, did, summoning a horde of his cult to Washington and directing them to swarm the Capitol while Congress was in session. He, as typical, lied, saying he would be with them, instead he remained in the White House watching the damage he caused in TV and doing nothing to stop it. Sadly Trump has control of the Republican National Party. Those who allow this should hang their heads in shame.”
On Trump and COVID:
“I am finding out that folks dear to my heart have fallen for the fake information of the famous fraud in our generation, and I am heartbroken and weary of friends and family not taking care of themselves and not taking care of our community and country. Fight COVID. Get vaxxed!”
