On the SUNY Oneonta COVID outbreak:
“I am 76 years old and I have COPD. If I get COVID-19, I will probably die. I have been at home 98% of the time since March. That is 180 days of lonely isolation. With Oneonta’s infection rate at zero for a while, I had made up my mind to go someplace for dinner in the coming week. I wanted to sit outside and feel normal for an hour. I would like to line up every SUNY student who partied and smack them across the face. They consider my life worth less than a beer. I hope more than a few of them get really sick. Selfish.”
On local law enforcement:
“I am very curious what factual evidence there is to indicate that the local police in Otsego County are anything but professional. Typically the only people that have an issue with law enforcement are criminals and those who love criminals. The people of Otsego County have proven throughout the years they don’t like thugs and have continually shown their support for law and order. Our community is fortunate to have the proven leadership of Sheriff Richard Devlin and Chief Douglas Brenner, who both run fine departments. Maybe a good start would be for the county board and city council to listen to their top cops on what the department needs are and not those few community members who think it is easy to be a police chief.”
On exceeding the tax cap:
“I recently read that Otsego County board members may elect to exceed the 2% tax cap and a higher sales tax. Are you kidding me? We are already paying some of the highest in the country. Many residents are without jobs, no money for rent, mortgages, bills, etc and you think they need the added stress of higher taxes? That will put many over the edge. We understand everyone and every place is under extreme financial hardships due to the pandemic but for the residents to dig even deeper in financial debt is not the answer. This will not be a good decision on the part of the board members.”
On Huntington Park:
“Huntington Park was designed for passive recreation. An extreme makeover is proposed using state tax dollars. A landscape design firm from Boston developed a plan for an over-programmed park that has too many features its size. The proposed overlook raises a red flag. An overlook requires a view shed. This overlook would provide views of the back of buildings, a parking lot and the controversial Dietz Street lofts if they are built. This is a sign that the landscape firm is maximizing features to maximize their profit. Furthermore, the timing of this project couldn’t be worse. The governor is begging for a federal bailout, county revenues have declined sharply, SUNY Oneonta just closed and state aid is being cut to schools. Finally, before this project moves forward, there should be full disclosure as to what the maintenance costs would be and who would pay for park maintenance.”
On Section IV cancellation of fall sports:
“Wow! A big thank you to Section IV for becoming part of the cancel culture and throwing our kids’ sports memories down the drain. Your sad excuses in The Daily Star don’t go unnoticed. You took the easy road at the expense of the kids! Shame on you.”
