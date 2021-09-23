On Trump and COVID:
“Trump inspires rebelliousness against authority, which has made our win against COVID more difficult. If only trump had been a cheerleader for his people! If he had been a better man, he would have been a better candidate, and if he’d only been an ‘honest Abe,’ he would have been a refreshing leader. Unfortunately, he was only a scammer.”
On illegal immigration:
“Please put your Biden for President signs back up in your front yards so the COVID- and measles-ridden illegals will know where to stop for food and shelter.”
On the Lofts on Dietz Street:
“I was driving along the Dietz Street parking lot in Oneonta the other day when I was suddenly frightened by the giant brown building that is plopped in the middle of the city. It takes up most of the parking spaces close to downtown and casts a shadow over all that section of town. I can’t believe that the good people of Oneonta allowed the mayor and his minions to force this boondoggle on them. And they gave away the land for peanuts! The downside of this hideous monstrosity outweighs any benefits. Hope the mayor lives right next to it so he has to live with this, the worst of his multitude of bad decisions and ideas.”
On the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction:
“The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony should have never happened this year until the COVID numbers dropped. I hope and pray that the numbers do not increase significantly so we go back to square one where everything was shut down. Shame on the Board of Directors of the Baseball Hall of Fame and its chair, the county board chair and vice chair, and our local elected officials, mayor, assemblyman and state senator, who advocated for the induction ceremony to happen.”
On the D.C. rally:
“So the latest right-wing protest at the Capitol was a flop. No surprise — the sequel is never as good as the original. And of course Donnie Trump wasn’t there to reprise his role as Captain Bonespurs. On a positive note though, it’s good to see that the FBI has now ID’d nearly all of the Jan. 6 rioters.”
On the vaccine mandate protesters:
“The people who protested against the COVID vaccine mandate are absolutely asinine and ridiculous. Not one of them hasprotested against the flu shot, MMR, polio or any other vaccine but choose to protest against the COVID vaccine mandate. Here’s another tidbit: it’s disturbing that Assemblyman Salka can lead a protest against a COVID vaccine mandate but not any other mandate enacted by Albany or Washington, D.C. The assemblyman is so self-centered and selfish, it’s a wonder why he ran for office at all.”
On COVID advice from politicians:
“It honestly disturbs me when elected officials in any role from mayor all the way up to president of the United States who aren’t medical doctors by trade give medical advice to their constituents.”
