On Black Lives Matter:
“If you think the phrase or slogan ‘Black lives mater’ should be ‘all lives matter,’ I agree. Of course, all lives matter. But another perspective is that America has failed to acknowledge and account for the disadvantages of generations of Blacks who have suffered and still struggle since the emancipation. It is great that many Blacks have survived and made it on their own but most are still subject to being discriminated against or ignored. The phrase ‘Black lives matter’ calls attention to the fact that people of color deserve the same attention, respect and rights as others take for granted. Most BLM supporters support law and order and human rights. The vast majority are for nonviolent protest even though some extremist jerks try to hijack or subvert the movement. Also, about the lives of neglected little Black kids in the middle of urban ghettos, their lives matter, too.”
On public transit drivers:
“Has anyone else noticed the incredibly rude driving by the OPT and Otsego Express buses as they drive around the crowded residential streets of Oneonta and Cooperstown? They drive way too fast, tailgate, and have very little patience for other vehicles that may have temporarily stopped in their way. Mayor Herzig and the county board, kindly remind your drives that just because they are in the biggest vehicles on the road, it doesn’t mean they get to bully all the other drivers!”
On colleges and COVID:
“U.S. President Harry S. Truman famously stated, ‘The buck stops here.’ Truman equated leadership with responsibility. Contrast this to SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris who blamed the College COVID-19 outbreak on a few student parties. Get real. College student parties should surprise no one. Unbound by the checks and balances that come from experience, college students often possess a sense of invincibility and optimism not yet tested by time and experience. Perhaps this is why the drinking age for alcohol in New York state remains at 21. Yes, students who blatantly ignored the COVID-19 protocols should be suspended. But President Morris also needs to be held accountable. She failed to require COVID-19 testing of students, did not effectively enforce guidelines for student behavior, and inexplicably declined to meet with Mayor Gary Herzing. This is unacceptable. As Truman counseled, ‘If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.’”
“I’m surprised to see so many people blaming the COVID outbreak at SUNY Oneonta on the school administrators. Other SUNY schools opened under the same guidelines as Oneonta without any problems. It was students who ignored the guidelines, broke the rules, and caused the outbreak. They act as if they had no idea what had been going on for the six months prior. Masks? Social distancing? What are those? Testing might have kept some students off campus, but it’s delusional to think it would have stopped off-campus parties. This all shows the students’ lack of respect for Oneonta and the local population. Online comments from the students describe Oneonta is a ‘(expletive) little town’ full of ‘rednecks’ and ‘sister kissers.’ Stop blaming the people who worked hard to prevent the outbreak, and take a long look at the irresponsible and entitled actions of the students.”
