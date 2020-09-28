On police:
“Why does something that happens in March finally come out in August? If it was any other murder and cop-involved situation, we would know right away. When a cop gets killed, they break in on the news. The chief of police and the president of the union give all kinds of excuses. I would think that not only the cops should be more in physical shape, they need more of hand-to-hand combat and common sense. It used to be innocent until proven guilt, with the police department today, it is shoot first and then find out the story. The PBA stands for ‘Police Bully Americans.’”
On the 51st District State Senate race:
“Considering the local race for State Senate, I had been leaning toward Peter Oberacker. While I don’t know him, I like the way he has conducted himself on the county board. Then I saw an attack ad run on Oberacker’s behalf disparaging Jim Barber. This seems a bit strange. To my knowledge Barber has never held political office, yet he is accused of all sorts of nefarious connections and actions. While the ad disclaimer says ‘no candidate authorized this ad,’ Oberacker has made no attempt to disavow said advertisement. What does this say about his character? I now lean toward Jim Barber.”
On COVID response:
“When COV0D-19 struck New York, our governor chose to lead by following the CDC scientific data to guide us through the worst of the pandemic. He gave daily status updates. He told us the truth and we did not ‘panic.’ With continued good leadership, New York is gradually reopening, and if adjustments are needed, it is good to know it will be data-based. The president knew in late January this coronavirus strain was deadly and extremely contagious. He was recorded saying this in early February. Instead of leading using guidelines and data provided by the CDC, he chose to lie and downplay it. When confronted about this, he said he did not want to ‘panic’ us and he liked to ‘downplay’ and still does. Donald Trump failed us! This country needs a president who is truthful and has proven good leadership qualities for a county in crisis. Vote for Joe Biden.”
On colleges and COVID:
“Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich has to be applauded. ‘We’re taking a very aggressive position on asserting our rules,’ she said. Hartwick College also instituted a policy of stopping students on campus and asking for their college IDs. Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich is experienced, she is authoritative and she delivers. SUNY Oneonta President Barbara Jean Morris and her administration are not transparent. They are not interested in the well-being of the city of Oneonta and community. They are interested in pleasing the students.”
“Once again the president of SUNY Oneonta has yet to see that her administration fumbled the ball on the students return to campus and caused the community great worries. She has not yet owned up to it and blames it on other factors. She really owes the residents of Oneonta an apology. The students also share some responsibilities to this mess also, but the buck stops with her. Her administration should have had a much better return-to-campus policy and a very strict violation policy.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.