On Republicans in New York:
“The Republican Party members of New York are completely delusional by indicating that a republican will be governor of New York. Do they not understand or comprehend that New York is a blue state, not a red state?”
On Gov. Hochul:
“Kathy Hochul, our new governor wasted little time stepping into the role of petty tyrant, a la Cuomo. She announced new school coronavirus ‘safety’ measures across the state, including face diaper, sorry I mean mask, and vaccine/testing requirements, during her first day as governor. She also said she would instruct state health officials to mandate masks for anyone wishing to enter a public or private school. She also expressed her desire to require school faculty and staff to be vaccinated or receive weekly coronavirus testing. Another Democrat loser for our great state! Maybe she’s trying to get the Emmy that Cuomo lost!”
On the proposed Worcester-Schenevus school merger:
“Schenevus is in a dire financial situation and this is NOT its first time. Take a look at the tax increases/decreases over the last 20 years. The community is more interested in lowering taxes, its identity, mascot, etc. than the education of their children. Why would Worcester want to merge with a district with that mindset? Next, I find it insulting to the five area school districts that could take in Schenevus students, after the school is closed, that it was implied that these students would somehow get less of an education. Totally not true. If it’s truly about their education, close the school.”
On a motocross track in Oneonta:
“My husband and I looked at a beautiful home, for sale, near the motocross track being contested on East Street. When we heard the noise coming from the location, we immediately decided not to make an offer to purchase. Three nights a week of numerous dirt bikes going around from 6 to 9 p.m. will sour any prospective buyer. There are a couple concerning facts that were not addressed in your front page article: Do Stacey and John Platt actually live at the site of the track? Are any of their two dozen ‘supporters’ residents of the affected area? Why did ‘Platt Briscoe Racing’ Facebook page have an event listed at the track? I applaud Mr. Thompson for supporting his granddaughter in a recreational sport. However, he has no right to disturb the peaceful environment of his neighbors! That’s why zoning laws exist!”Color/Black
On Republicans and Gov.Cuomo:
“It’s time for the Republicans to stop whining and complaining about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration that has caused havoc during the COVID crisis and to take legal action. The words that the Republicans are using aren’t amounting to anything. It’s like the old proverb states, ‘Actions speak louder than words.’”
