On Sound Off:
“Thank you, Daily Star, for realizing the need and creating the Sound Off column. It’s too bad We the People can’t sign our names. Unfortunately, we are in a vigilante situation! The Sound Off column allows people to bring things to light without the risk of persecution! Thanks for doing it right, Daily Star, as you always have.”
On Bombers Burritos:
“When is the City of the Hills (or whatever the latest nickname that the city government has wasted thousands of dollars on devising) going to learn that trying to pick winners and losers in business is a fool’s game? We’re losing another $50,000 to the terrible Bombers restaurant with food that made me gag and only catered to students. It would have taken anyone with common sense five minutes in visiting the Bombers previous locations that they would fail. As I’ve written before the city government has NO experience in business and cannot be trusted with anything but keeping the streets safe and clean and even that is suspect. We need a city manager who has business sense and not a mayor who is probably a nice guy but obviously incompetent. And don’t get me started on the $10 million manna from heaven or selling our parking lot for a pittance.”
On the return of students:
“Congrats SUNY Oneonta for making the national news and not in good way. The college had every opportunity to ensure students returning to campus were virus free. Once here they could have been retested, but no. The college had an opportunity to work with the city mayor on this virus issue but no, you couldn’t do that. Shame on you for putting the residents now in harms way. These are young college students who think there are invincible but they are the ones that need very strict guidelines during a PANDEMIC and with strong consequences. The college took the wrong route, now we are going to pay the price. We will never look at the college in the same light.”
On mail-in ballots:
“I think it’s safe to say that the issue of sending a ballot to all registered voters is officially dead now that the Postal Workers Union has endorsed Biden/Harris. How in the world can we trust these people who are officially behind a candidate to NOT conveniently lose known or suspected Republican ballots? And don’t tell me that they will of course be professional in their duties — that’s a crock. And I have a bridge to sell you! It’s funny (NOT!) that the Dems want to use our post office, which loses our mail all the time, to determine the direction of our country for the next 20 years. I call on all citizens who worry about having their vote counted properly to demand voter ID and vote in person. Oh, the virus is scaring you? Then request an absentee ballot like you’re supposed to.”
On Kirby Olson’s column
“Spot on Kirby Olson! Your commentary on Aug. 22 was over the target, refreshing and will, of course, bring out the haters, Dr. Olson. You have written what most of us sane people are thinking. Keep them coming!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for "Sound Off."
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
