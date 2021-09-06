On misinformation:
“I think we all have had more than enough misinformation to last a lifetime. Let’s stick to the facts instead of playing semantics, ideologies and other political ploys that absolutely waste everybody’s time and energy. There are much more important issues at stake if you want to help your community, make a difference and make an improvement. Trump did us no service with his 30,000 falsehoods, so let’s keep his type of communication out once and for all. Keep it real or hit the road, Jack!”
On Assemblyman Salka:
“It amazes me how Assemblyman Salka, who is a medical professional by trade, can’t even listen to the medical professionals who are giving the right advice and guidance, but can have the public listen to him on not wearing a mask that actually helps the public. It also amazes me that he’s calling for the mask mandate to go away but not for any other mandates to go away. He needs to be voted out.”
On Biden and the press:
“The question has been raised if the press has been hard on Biden recently. Really? Biden has been promoted all along by the media, including The Daily Star, and been spared criticism or any serious questioning. Coddled for so long, he’s now exposed as utterly horrible in all he does, including the economy, Afghanistan, the southern border, dealings with China, and energy policy. The media have been so good to him that when there’s anything bad, it means it’s very bad for him. If the media had treated Biden and Trump equally badly all along, Biden would never have been the Democratic candidate in the first place. The press knowingly and deliberately kept from voters that Biden was unfit for the job. Now that he’s in the White House, it’s so obvious that he’s unfit for the job that they can’t hide it anymore.”
On Sen. Oberacker:
“It’s funny how our local senator gives his ‘sage’ business ‘advice’ and delegates about protecting businesses and to stick up for small businesses but yet while in his two former elected official positions, he never got a distribution center in his hometown, failed to bring businesses back to his hometown, or had a merger of towns. It’s safe to say that his ‘sage advice’ is absolutely ridiculous and asinine.”
On COVID:
“It’s a shame we’re still having to fight COVID. It should be long gone by now. We will never get rid of it if people refuse to do the right thing. Masks work to help stop the spread of the virus. I feel that parents who are against their children wearing masks in school keep them home and let them learn like last year or stay home with them and home school them. Children who wear masks should be allowed back in school. That way those that don’t believe in masks can stay home and those that wear them go to school. It’s a win, win for everyone.”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
