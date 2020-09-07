On a guest commentary:
"Steven Londner’s commentary about 'real gun law progress' is the same old tired garbage from someone who is deliberately ignorant of the fact that the purpose of the Second Amendment was to arm the populace against a tyrannical government. Yes, we do have more suicides by guns in the USA but we are only 27th in the world behind other countries with much more strict guns laws. Unfortunately, death by suicide is one of the prices we pay to have an armed citizenry to protect ourselves from threats from within (Antifa and leftists and Democrats overreach) and without. Londner does not cite the statistics that show our rates of crime with guns going down despite gun ownership going through the roof. I give his commentary a rating of false by omission and deliberate ignorance."
On failed post office deliveries:
"The thousands of baby chicks that were dead on arrival from the U.S. Postal Service were not just damaged merchandise. They were living, breathing creatures who suffered until they perished because of negligibly late delivery."
On vice president options:
"Maybe being a 'little old school' or worse, as I've been told, I was having mental reservations about Kamala Harris being Biden's choice for a running mate. Then I thought of VP Pence and his performances as the leader of Trump's COVID-19 Task Force, which didn't even meet for months, and Harris looked very good."
On roadwork:
"I would like to congratulate the New York state highway crew that patched Route 28 going into Oneonta. I have never seen a worse job in my life. The supervising engineer should be fired on the spot, but I'm sure God Cuomo will protect him. Since God Cuomo is the pride and joy of The Daily Star, you won't see this published in the paper. They must reserve space to bash Trump."
On the SUNY Oneonta COVID outbreak and Cuomo:
"I predict there will be no accountability for actions of SUNY Oneonta regarding COVID-19. Gov. Cuomo has been granted dictator-type powers over state government without checks and balances of our elected officials and established law. He alone oversees everything but refuses accepting responsibility when anything goes wrong. Forcing nursing homes to take back COVID-19 patients killed thousands of seniors and he won't allow an investigation. Just like the Moreland Commission started investigating Albany corruption was abolished when it started investigating Gov. Cuomo. Why didn't he stockpile the 16,000 ventilators and personnel protective equipment that a 2015 report said would be needed? He blames everyone else for his own incompetence. Time to vote him out."
On the Aldi renovations
"Congrats to the newly remodeled Aldi store on Southside. What a pleasant shopping experience presently, with produce/fruit first in; wider aisles, more choices, etc, etc! Now, to get newly acquainted to where everything is located again! Thanks, Aldi!"
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
