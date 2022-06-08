On thefts in cemeteries:
"Out family has plots in Mt. Calvary and Glenwood cemeteries. The plot in Mt. Calvary has been tampered with. The first year, the ceramic angel was taken. The second year, one of the hanging baskets was taken. The third year, the two shepherd's hooks and hanging baskets were taken. This year, the plot in Glenwood was tampered with. On Sunday, we were having a celebration of life. The immediate family went to the grave to have a small ceremony. To our surprise, someone had taken one of the hanging baskets we placed there two days before. I am having a hard time dealing with these actions. Jesus said to turn the other cheek, but I am having trouble doing it. For God's sake, please leave our plots alone, and any others you might think of doing these evil deeds to."
On transgender treatments for children:
"As Bill Maher stated, 'When I was a kid, I wanted to be a pirate. Thank God, nobody took me seriously and scheduled me for eye removal and peg leg surgery.' More and more experts and researchers in the trans movement are coming out and telling the real story of social media peer pressure, mental illness and experimentation in young kids. So, when will our local 'Gender Wellness' doctors stop providing dangerous life altering treatments to children who don’t really know who or what they are?
On President Joe Biden:
"Biden stated in 2020, 'I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.' However, with inflation hitting historic highs, Biden has blamed COVID-19, Putin, Republicans, big oil — pretty much anyone he can remember for the 40-year-high inflation. And now Biden is blaming White House aides for the nation’s inflation woes. 'He’s expressing frustration over the past several months that aides were not doing enough to confront the problem directly,' The Washington Post reported. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is conceding that she and Biden dropped the ball on inflation too which they claimed would be transitory. In other words, Yellen admits she and Biden were wrong. Yet Biden has been blaming everyone but himself for the problem."
On crime:
"Democrats should come clean about their role in the spike of crime and violence. The majority of the public does not understand laws that were put on the books that negatively impacted our justice system. Anyone wanting a better understanding can ask the best teacher and educator, thug criminals. It is amazing how well criminals know how to exploit the reforms to avoid arrest and prosecution. Make no mistake — thugs own our streets. My guess is there is no easy statistical measure of crime because of the lack of reporting. Most people are reluctant to report crime or cooperate with law enforcement knowing their identities will be given to violent thugs, placing themselves and their family in danger. What is easy is we all have our own front row seat to mayhem. Next time you witness a crime thank a Democrat."
