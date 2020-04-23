On rising prices:
“Add this to the list of things that we cannot escape: like death and taxes, senior citizens will always complain that the price of things (like The Daily Star) will go up. Guess what? Get over it! They have to pay their bills too!”
On Gov. Cuomo:
“With Gov. Cuomo constantly hollering for the federal government to now provide more funds so he can open New York makes one wonder. He created a fiscal crisis long before the coronavirus crisis and wants the feds to bail him out? He put on counties at least nine unfunded mandates so he could balance the state budget, leaving counties between a rock and a hard place. Feds have come to New York’s aid big time, so enough is enough. Let him fix his incompetence and Albany’s spending problems, leading by example by freezing state wages and cutting legislators’ wages by 20% including his own until things get back to normal and New York will suddenly get to normal in warp speed.”
On President Trump and coronavirus:
“I guess Trump hoped if he ignored the virus, it would go away. I guess we, too can only hope if we ignore Trump, he will go away. Jack Nicholson in ‘A Few Good Men’ comes to mind with his forceful ‘You can’t handle the truth!’”
On President Trump:
“It is sad to realize that a U.S. president is on a course that afflicts the world. His blaming of the World Health Organization for his own incompetence is beyond reason. He has no compassion for anyone. He does not deserve re-election. The letter to the editor from Robert Moynihan and the cartoon above it (April 11-12) need to be reprinted in The Daily Star weekly.”
On Robynwood’s decorations:
“Thank you to Robynwood Home for Adults for the heart shaped lights on their front porch. When I am coming home from work at 8:30 p.m. it brings tears to my eyes.”
On government planning for hard times:
“When possible, I listen to and appreciate Governor Cuomo’s daily efforts to keep us informed of the COVID pandemic. On Saturday, he shared his interest in keeping politics out of government ‘fights’ against this deadly disease. I agree. However, I must comment on the failure of New York state, Otsego County and a local school district to have adhered to the axiom that 60 years ago my folks drilled into me: always save for a rainy day. Before this pandemic, New York announced a $6.1 billion budget shortfall. Otsego County’s property tax increase is 5.9% while the Social Security increase is only 1.6%. The local school district has the highest debt per student, $57,410, in New York state, outside New York City. Can’t elected officials, regardless of political party, limit spending as us old folks must do? When they don’t, a pandemic or other disaster is just that much worse. Stay safe.”
On new laws aimed at curbing smoking:
“I’m not a smoker and I would prefer people I care about don’t smoke. However I will defend anyone’s right to choose whether or not they smoke. I don’t feel our government has the right to dictate everyday practices and living choices. Last I knew we lived in a free country”
