On the Supreme Court:
“Supreme Court Justice Alito has two huge mistakes in his draft opinion. First, the Catholic Church did not oppose abortion until the archbishop of NYC made it a political issue in 1960. Until then, Catholic publications said abortion was okay until the time of ‘quickening.’ Second, Blacks have historically always had fewer abortions than whites; he is incorrect to say it disproportionately affected Blacks. The data is right there in U.S. Vital Statistics. I am incredulous he would make such a momentous decision based on erroneous information. I thought Conservatives believe in less government. But here they are, enforcing their beliefs in such intimate areas of our lives — pregnancy, sexual relations, sexual identity. As Roe v. Wade says, this is a personal decision and a woman is entitled to her privacy to make the decision. And, another thing: can you be pro-gun and pro-life? They are contradictory.”
On a stabbing in Oneonta:
“Police hadn’t even left the scene before all the Facebook ‘experts’ were spreading nonsense about what happened and why, whose fault it was (that answer depends on who was posting) and making excuses because they think they knew something or claimed to have some vague connection to people involved, all to draw attention to themselves. People on social media are ridiculous.”
On Oneonta parks:
“I was glad to see the story on Wilber Park in Saturday’s newspaper. It seems Neahwa Park gets all the attention, but Wilber Park, with its proximity to nature, gets overlooked. It was good to read the city is getting input from park users and is looking to implement the ideas it heard. Let’s hope Councilwoman Kaytee Lipari Shue is right about the city’s commitment to funding the improvements the park needs.”
“I wonder how many of our tax dollars will be spent to install Frisbee golf in the park.
On SUNY volunteer day:
“A big ‘thank you’ to all the SUNY Oneonta students who came out Saturday and did projects to help the community. Students get a bad rap, and some of them deserve it, but these young people took the time during a busy end-of-semester time to make a difference in an area that is only a temporary home to most of them. I hope everyone appreciates the effort the put into the day. Good luck to those who will be graduating!”
On Gilbertsville flooding:
“I suggest we applying for available grants to help remediate/mitigate current and future damage caused by flooding. At least two grant opportunities have recently been announced: The Nature Conservancy is currently seeking applications for the New York Flood Adaptation Grant Writing Capacity Program; over $300 million in FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds available only to NYS municipalities. Also, recently the Ggovernor’s office announced that the Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in grants to municipalities and public authorities for 199 water infrastructure projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. Nearly $601 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grants and over $37 million in additional federal subsidies will support approximately $1.6 billion in total infrastructure investment. The grants are projected to contribute over 35,000 jobs to New York’s economy and save taxpayers an estimated $1.4 billion. Did we miss out on something?”
