On assault weapons:
“It’s estimated that there are 20 million assault rifles in the U.S. At roughly $1,000 a piece, that’s $20 billion that the gun industry has made selling them here. No doubt a hefty portion of that blood-tainted money goes to the NRA and elected officials who completely block any and all attempts to enact even sensible gun legislation, such as nationwide background checks. Likewise, reinstating the ban on assault weapons will never happen while blood money continues to flow. Get The money out of our electoral processes NOW!”
On the Texas school shooting:
“How many times do we have to watch this horror play out? Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and now Uvalde. There’s a real sickness in a nation that loves its guns more than it loves its children. There’s real evil in politicians who refuse to confront those who enable such slaughter of innocents. Shame on us!”
“Thinking about those beautiful children just makes me want to weep. May God hold them in his hands and bring peace to those who loved them.”
