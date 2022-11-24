On a Daily Star editorial:
“I was flabbergasted by your breathless, pollyannaish editorial on population growth (Nov. 19-20) in which you conclude that the stupendous growth of humanity (from 7 to 8 billion in a dozen years) is not necessarily cause for alarm and perhaps even cause for celebration as, according to you, the more people on the planet, the more minds to solve our problems. Tell that to the million other species being pushed toward extinction due to human encroachment and destruction of habitat. They do not rate a mention in your humanistic screed. If you truly believe that more minds working together is the answer, how about this: Rather than welcoming population overgrowth (never forget that Mother Nature has her own ways of dealing with that and it’s never pretty), why not commit to tapping into the minds and talents of the millions already here but sidelined by poverty, prejudice and indifference?”
