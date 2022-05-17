On a local political organization:
“The College Republican group at SUNY Oneonta is definitely one of the most diplomatic, encouraging, dedicated, nice, and hard-working groups I’ve ever worked with at SUNY Oneonta as a student at SUNY Oneonta. These outstanding men and women are so incredibly phenomenal and incredibly talented in their abilities as leaders.”
On renewable energy:
“Warm in the summer, cold in the winter. The electric grid can’t handle NYC air conditioners. How many people will freeze to death when the grid can’t handle the electric-heated buildings?”
On Democrats:
“For anyone that was undecided on the catastrophic failures of Joe Biden and his Democratic Party agenda hopefully you realize he is a destructive, mean hater of American values. No matter your political party affiliation or your beliefs we are living in horrible times. The reality is many average-income families are not going to make it. We are all negatively impacted daily by the economy and crime all caused by Democrats. Ask yourself who holds the majority in New York state government — Democrats. Who holds the majority in the federal government? Democrats. As the saying goes, if it walks like a duck must be a duck no one else to blame. Everyone that voted Democrat including for Joe Biden own our current state, you got what you wanted. Smarten up and vote Republican next time around so we can go back to law and order and a good economy. Democrats have failed and are full of excuses and no solutions.”
On brush fires:
“Many times during the last couple weeks, our fire departments have been called out to fight brush fires that never should have happened. Those poor firefighters, many of them volunteers, have been run ragged. There’s a burn ban for a reason. People need to pay attention and realize the rules apply to them. Violators should face big fines or jail.”
On Letitia James:
“I am curious why there is no media reporting on investigations by Attorney General James into law enforcement use of deadly physical force. It seems she has come to the same conclusions many district attorney’s have that the police act within the law. It is interesting when she lobbied for this special power she had an agenda to crucify cops and gaslighted the public. In reading many of her public reports it seems to be just the opposite. However you never hear her publicly support law enforcement. It appears she has moved on to the abortion debate as she publicly stated she proudly walked into an abortion clinic herself. She is a pathetic gaslighting little person. Another delusional Democrat.”
On Otsego County government:
“On the Otsego County Board, we have the majority as Republicans/Conservative and the minority as Democrats. Here’s the problem that I have with the Republicans/Conservative: why, as the party majority, are you not enacting term limits of how long a County Board member can serve and then move on after their term is due? Republicans and Conservatives throughout the U.S. preach about it and the majority on our County Board can’t even enact it. Wow!”
On a police shooting in Syracuse:
“Can someone explain why the police department would send some police officers after a mentally handicapped boy who knew about his situation and having air guns and then other police officers who had no knowledge of it? Another screw up!”
Want to tell us what you really think?
The Daily Star accepts anonymous comments for “Sound Off.”
Send your comments to us at The Daily Star, Attn: Editor, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, or email letters@thedailystar.com. And no, we don’t need your name or your phone number.
We’ll print some or all of what you have to say, up to 150 words, provided it meets our basic standards. We won’t print profanity or vulgar language, and we try to avoid name-calling, so we encourage you to find other ways of expressing your disapproval. We won’t print unfounded accusations about specific people or businesses — stick to opinions, rather than facts that may be in dispute.
This is your chance to blow off some steam about whatever’s on your mind. If you’re upset about the state of the roads in your town, angry at the government, frustrated by local politics or worried about your local school, “Sound Off” gives you a way to have your say anonymously.
